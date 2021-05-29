For Bajrang, it’s all about positive energy

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : These are trying times for everyone and athletes are no different. The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted their schedule. Given the situation, many athletes have sought mental help to counter anxiety, loneliness and lack of motivation.Ace wrestler Bajrang Punia, however, never felt the need for consulting a psychologist as the ecosystem around him kept him motivated. “I used to read books during lockdown to stay motivated. My physiotherapist and coaches also kept motivating me. All who stayed with me have boosted me. Fortunately, I never needed a psychologist. I have always been positive,” said the 65kg grappler from Haryana during an online interaction facilitated by the Sports Authority of India on Saturday.

The 27-year-old admitted postponement of the Tokyo Games by a year was a big challenge for sportspersons. “Maintaining fitness was a big challenge. Age was another factor as many athletes thought of retiring after the 2020 Games. So postponement has certainly affected us.”

As was reported by this daily, Bajrang decided to skip Poland Ranking Series scheduled next month. Instead, he has decided to undergo a training-cum-competition camp in Russia Vladikavkaz. “We tried to bring in sparring partners here but the plan didn’t materialise due to the Covid situation. I have worked enough on my fitness for the past one-and-a-half-years and need training with sparring partners now. Any flaw in my wrestling will only be ironed out by sparring with good partners. I can also improve my technique. That’s why we have decided to train in Russia,” he said.

Bajrang’s weight category is one of the most competitive divisions in the world and the wrestler believes only proper training will keep him in good stead ahead of the quadrennial event. “In my division, anyone from 10-12 selected wrestlers can come out triumphant on a given day. No one is favourite and that’s why I need to train harder. I have worked on my leg defence and saw the difference during the 2021 Asian Championships. There are several good wrestlers in Russia and I can improve my game immensely by training with them.” He also wishes to go straight to Tokyo from Russia, if possible.

Bajrang said every wrestler has a different style of play and he banks more on power and endurance than technicality while on the mat. He also expects Indian wrestlers to win three-four medals at the Olympics. “We have a good mix of youth and experience in the team this time. I hope we produce the best result.”

There is a chance the Games will be held behind closed doors due to the existing situation and Bajrang feels it will work in his favour while competing against home favourite Japanese wrestler Takuto Otoguro. “Home advantage matters but this time with no crowd expected, it will be same for everyone.