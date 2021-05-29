STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

For Bajrang, it’s all about positive energy

India’s Olympic medal hope in wrestling says besides reading books, his coach and physiotherapist helped him to stay motivated

Published: 29th May 2021 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI : These are trying times for everyone and athletes are no different. The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted their schedule. Given the situation, many athletes have sought mental help to counter anxiety, loneliness and lack of motivation.Ace wrestler Bajrang Punia, however, never felt the need for consulting a psychologist as the ecosystem around him kept him motivated. “I used to read books during lockdown to stay motivated. My physiotherapist and coaches also kept motivating me. All who stayed with me have boosted me. Fortunately, I never needed a psychologist. I have always been positive,” said the 65kg grappler from Haryana during an online interaction facilitated by the Sports Authority of India on Saturday.

The 27-year-old admitted postponement of the Tokyo Games by a year was a big challenge for sportspersons. “Maintaining fitness was a big challenge. Age was another factor as many athletes thought of retiring after the 2020 Games. So postponement has certainly affected us.”

As was reported by this daily, Bajrang decided to skip Poland Ranking Series scheduled next month. Instead, he has decided to undergo a training-cum-competition camp in Russia Vladikavkaz. “We tried to bring in sparring partners here but the plan didn’t materialise due to the Covid situation. I have worked enough on my fitness for the past one-and-a-half-years and need training with sparring partners now. Any flaw in my wrestling will only be ironed out by sparring with good partners. I can also improve my technique. That’s why we have decided to train in Russia,” he said.

Bajrang’s weight category is one of the most competitive divisions in the world and the wrestler believes only proper training will keep him in good stead ahead of the quadrennial event. “In my division, anyone from 10-12 selected wrestlers can come out triumphant on a given day. No one is favourite and that’s why I need to train harder. I have worked on my leg defence and saw the difference during the 2021 Asian Championships. There are several good wrestlers in Russia and I can improve my game immensely by training with them.” He also wishes to go straight to Tokyo from Russia, if possible.

Bajrang said every wrestler has a different style of play and he banks more on power and endurance than technicality while on the mat. He also expects Indian wrestlers to win three-four medals at the Olympics. “We have a good mix of youth and experience in the team this time. I hope we produce the best result.”
There is a chance the Games will be held behind closed doors due to the existing situation and Bajrang feels it will work in his favour while competing against home favourite Japanese wrestler Takuto Otoguro. “Home advantage matters but this time with no crowd expected, it will be same for everyone. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test. (Photo| ANI)
117 districts classified as 'aspirational' show poor performance in fighting Covid
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-coup protesters shout slogan with a banner reading ''Carry on revolution! We do not accept as the military slave,'' in Kamayut township of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar: Millions face hunger as military coup paralyses economy
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi CM will continue to demand COVID-19 vaccines despite attack by BJP: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp