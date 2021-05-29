Golfer S Chikkarangappa extends helping hand to caddies amid COVID-19 crisis

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: India golfer S Chikkarangappa has not forgotten his way to the top. The Bengaluru man, who worked as a ball boy and a caddie in his younger days, has extended a helping hand to caddies of the Eagleton Golf Resort in the city.

The closure of golf courses due to the pandemic has affected caddies, who depend on the sport for their bread and butter. Since he is aware of their struggles, he made them his first priority.

"We provided groceries to all the caddies of Eagleton firstly, because it has been more than a month since the golf courses are closed here. Obviously, caddies are dependent on it. It is a tough time for them when nothing is happening. They were the first priorities. It is just not because I have come from the same background, but I understand their level of difficulty," Chikkarangappa told this daily.

Different types of pulses, 25 kgs rice, 5kg atta, onion, tomatoes, masalas among other essentials have been distributed. Besides the caddies, he also provided these groceries to some needy people around his village near Eagleton as well.

"I believe that it is important for one to take care of the people around you. I saw them (in my village) and they were struggling so I had to help them out," said Chikkarangappa, who has received help from the Eagleton owner and their members as well.

However, this is not the first time he has come up with such initiatives. Last year, they helped around 250 families in a similar way. After having provided groceries to 120 families this time so far, Chikkarangappa now wants to reach out to more people in the city and provide groceries after identifying people who are in real need of such help.