STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

National champion has no money for diet   

She lost her father when she was three. Before Covid lockdown, her mother used to work as a domestic help and also used to sell vegetables in the market.

Published: 29th May 2021 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  She lost her father when she was three. Before Covid lockdown, her mother used to work as a domestic help and also used to sell vegetables in the market. Now, because everything is shut, national champion in star wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s category, Nandini Bajirao Salokhe, is struggling to make a living.  “She lost her father when she was three.

Her mother Sarita Bajirao used to work as a domestic help in her native town Murgud, Kolhapur to bring up the children (Nandini and her younger brother). With Maharashtra under lockdown, Sarita lost her job. She also used to sell vegetables, but that too is not possible now,” Dada Lavate, Nandini’s coach, told this newspaper. Lavate trains these girls at the non-residential SAI sub-centre in the city.

Wrestler Nandini
Bajirao Salokhe

The Maharashtra wrestler rose to prominence in January this year when she won the national crown in 53kg weight category. The title also established her as the back-up for Vinesh, India’s top woman wrestler and one of the medal favourites at the Tokyo Olympics. A few months later, while Vinesh is busy training in Hungary in pursuit of an Olympic medal, the 24-year-old Nandini is under severe financial distress. With the national camp suspended due to the pandemic, all wrestlers were asked to return to their homes.

While a few of them have regular employment to take care of their needs including dietary requirements, others including Nandini have nothing to fall back on. And Nandini is not the only upcoming wrestler struggling to survive. Others including Swati Shinde, 50kg bronze winner of the 2020 nationals held this year, met the same fate. “Both of them were sponsored by Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Private Limited for the past five years.

They used to get a stipend of Rs 10,000 each per month but that had been stopped since the Covid-19 outbreak last year,” added the coach. Leave alone supplements, they can’t manage to arrange proper meals. “We have not got proper diet and nutrition since last year. We can’t think about supplements. I had even though of quitting the game once but coach asked me not to give up,” said Nandini. 

With no solution in sight, relatives are even coming up with plans to get them married in hope of a better future. Nandini also competed in the Rome Ranking Series in March and finished fourth. With the spot in 53kg already occupied, she even took part in 50kg selection trials for the Olympic qualifiers. She was leading when an elbow injury forced her to concede the bout to Seema Bisla, who qualified for the Games. Apart from lending financial help, the coach is running from pillar to post to ensure they continue to wrestle. “Things will fall in place once they reach a level but I have seen a lot of talented athletes falling wayside due to the paucity of funds,” signed off Lavate.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp