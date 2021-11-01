STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Anupama blanks Mariam to bag snooker crown 

Anupama R blanked Mariam 3-0 in the women’s snooker final of the TNBSA tournament.

Published: 01st November 2021 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Anupama R blanked Mariam 3-0 in the women’s snooker final of the TNBSA tournament. This was Anupama fourth gold medal — junior billiards, junior snooker, women billiards — in the state championship.

Snooker: Final: Anupama R (SSA) bt Mariam Agnesh 43-42, 50-27, 66-24. 3rd place: Neena Praveen (Cues & U) bt Mohita (SSA) 63-36, 72-29. 

Semifinals: Mariam Agnesh (Connoor) bt Neena Praveen (Cues & U) 52-32, 29-53, 60-51, 46-44; Anupama R (SSA) bt Mohita R (SSA) 49-29, 84-9, 60-24.

Selection trials
Selection trials to pick the senior men’s hockey team will be held on November 3 from 8 am at SDAT grounds, Tiruvallore. The selected team will represent the District Hockey Association in the forthcoming HU TN’s senior men inter-district hockey championship in Kovilpatti from November 14 to 20. For more details, contact: 9840187552.

Cricket tournament
Friends Cricket Academy is conducting inter-school and inter-academies tournament under league-cum-knock-out  format for boys and girls in the U-14 and U-16 age groups. The tournament will be played under 30 overs basis from November 10 at CCCA/Jones grounds. For more details, contact: 9962404093.

Thamarai cracks ton
M Thamarai Selvan’s century (109) helped Falcon Cricket Club to thrash Sir Theagaraya Recreation Club by five wickets in a third division ‘B’ zone league match of the TNCA.

Brief scores: III Division ‘B’: Sir Theagaraya Recreation Club 244/9 in 50 ovs (M Anbu 86 n.o, Sathvik Athmaraman 48, A Deepak 5/39) lost to Falcon Cricket Club 245/5 in 45.2 ovs (M Thamarai Selvan 109, C Gourav Sharma 73, K Wafar 3/40). Sridhar Cricket Club 180 in 47.2 ovs (M Roobanraj 84, S Omesh 4/24) lost to ICF Sports Association 181/4 in 40.4 ovs (S Vignesh 51 n.o, A Ganesh Kumar 46). Bunts Cricket Club 333/4 in 50 ovs (SP Vinod 114, E Selva Kumar 61 n.o, R Vigneshwaran 57) bt Prem Cricket Club 240/8 in 50 ovs (A Vignesh 81, CP Prathap 44, RI Sanjay Soorya 4/73). Park Town Recreation Club 238/6 in 50 ovs (Aashish Srikrishnan 78, S Gunaseelan 72, A Karthik Sankar 3/54) bt Madras Aryan Club 165/9 in 50 ovs (V Naresh Babu 3/65).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Buying home for investment? Think again!
Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar (Photo| Cinema Express)
In a first, Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's eyes donated to four people on same day
Schools will start functioning in full swing from November 15. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

Schools reopen in Kerala after a 20-month gap as COVID cases continue to decrease
 

A view of the Model Residential School at Keezhmad in Aluva | File pic
Keezhmad school formulates happiness curriculum of its own for tribal students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp