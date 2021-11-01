Anupama blanks Mariam to bag snooker crown 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anupama R blanked Mariam 3-0 in the women’s snooker final of the TNBSA tournament. This was Anupama fourth gold medal — junior billiards, junior snooker, women billiards — in the state championship.

Snooker: Final: Anupama R (SSA) bt Mariam Agnesh 43-42, 50-27, 66-24. 3rd place: Neena Praveen (Cues & U) bt Mohita (SSA) 63-36, 72-29.

Semifinals: Mariam Agnesh (Connoor) bt Neena Praveen (Cues & U) 52-32, 29-53, 60-51, 46-44; Anupama R (SSA) bt Mohita R (SSA) 49-29, 84-9, 60-24.

Selection trials

Selection trials to pick the senior men’s hockey team will be held on November 3 from 8 am at SDAT grounds, Tiruvallore. The selected team will represent the District Hockey Association in the forthcoming HU TN’s senior men inter-district hockey championship in Kovilpatti from November 14 to 20. For more details, contact: 9840187552.

Cricket tournament

Friends Cricket Academy is conducting inter-school and inter-academies tournament under league-cum-knock-out format for boys and girls in the U-14 and U-16 age groups. The tournament will be played under 30 overs basis from November 10 at CCCA/Jones grounds. For more details, contact: 9962404093.

Thamarai cracks ton

M Thamarai Selvan’s century (109) helped Falcon Cricket Club to thrash Sir Theagaraya Recreation Club by five wickets in a third division ‘B’ zone league match of the TNCA.

Brief scores: III Division ‘B’: Sir Theagaraya Recreation Club 244/9 in 50 ovs (M Anbu 86 n.o, Sathvik Athmaraman 48, A Deepak 5/39) lost to Falcon Cricket Club 245/5 in 45.2 ovs (M Thamarai Selvan 109, C Gourav Sharma 73, K Wafar 3/40). Sridhar Cricket Club 180 in 47.2 ovs (M Roobanraj 84, S Omesh 4/24) lost to ICF Sports Association 181/4 in 40.4 ovs (S Vignesh 51 n.o, A Ganesh Kumar 46). Bunts Cricket Club 333/4 in 50 ovs (SP Vinod 114, E Selva Kumar 61 n.o, R Vigneshwaran 57) bt Prem Cricket Club 240/8 in 50 ovs (A Vignesh 81, CP Prathap 44, RI Sanjay Soorya 4/73). Park Town Recreation Club 238/6 in 50 ovs (Aashish Srikrishnan 78, S Gunaseelan 72, A Karthik Sankar 3/54) bt Madras Aryan Club 165/9 in 50 ovs (V Naresh Babu 3/65).