Batra, Mehta meet to finalise December 19 poll date; Anju gets nod as athletes panel representative

CHENNAI: Posturing, parleying, filibustering and show of strength are some of the words that are expected to dominate the next few weeks ahead of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) election in December. Especially with a divided house -- one led by the IOA president and the other by the secretary-general — there could be intense lobbying and some acrimony too. The date for the general body meeting (special or annual), as reported by this newspaper, has been finalised for December 19 during a meeting of the executive council at the IOA Bhawan on Monday. Both IOA president, Narinder Batra, and secretary-general, Rajeev Mehta, were part of the meeting where some 20-plus members attended the meeting.

It was hurriedly convened and even the agenda was revised on Sunday evening. Just a short recap, the EC meeting, as reported by this newspaper, was called by Mehta on Thursday. Batra called it illegal because the letter was sent without his consent and was 'unsigned'. Batra, in internal communication, said that any decision taken in that meeting in Hyatt Regency would be treated as invalid. A slew of meetings on both sides took place over the weekend and after much deliberation, both agreed to hold Monday's meeting with election on mind. On the agenda was giving affiliation to new units and account reports in the earlier notice but on Monday nothing was discussed. Apparently, the meeting on Monday was held after both factions agreed to finalise the election date -- December 19.

However, the meeting was not without some excitement. It could be viewed as a show of strength too. Apparently, Anju Bobby George, the Athletes Commission chairperson, and member of the same commission, Malav Shroff, ended up in the meeting since he was the representative in the last EC. According to the IOA constitution, only one can be part of the EC with voting rights during elections too. According to insiders who attended the meeting, Batra proposed Anju's (2003 worlds medallist in long jump) name and majority (17 to 5 votes while one abstained) supported the 2003 World championships medallist. However, since Shroff, an Olympian, is a reputed athlete he was allowed to attend the meeting. In the December meeting two athletes panel members can represent but one will have voting rights. However, the Mehta faction is of the view that the athletes panel representative would be chosen by the committee itself and there was no need for voting.

The venue as of now seems to be Bengaluru (as recommended earlier) but New Delhi is also not being ruled out. The agenda has been fixed and all formalities are expected to be over by November 9 after which the formal notice would be sent. The all-too-controversial accounts too will be tabled during the general body meeting.

The election gains significance because of two posts lying vacant. The secretary-general finishes two four-year term this year. However, both sides have not decided on their panel. The executive council too would be decided during the election with nine vice presidents, six joint secretaries and 10 executive council members, there are enough posts to bargain with. Though Batra is supposed to be enjoying support from some senior members in IOA as well as National Sports Federations, Mehta, who is apparently mobilising his numbers too.