STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Foreign boxing coach Nieva expected to stay

The BFI was represented by its president Ajay Singh at the Annual Calendar for Training and Competition meeting. 

Published: 03rd November 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

High-Performance director of the Indian Boxing team that left for Tokyo, Santiago Nieva

High-Performance director of the Indian Boxing team Santiago Nieva (Photo | YouTube screengrab))

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Retention of a foreign coach, hosting more international and domestic competitions, ensuring more players qualify for Olympics were some of the discussions that transpired between the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Tuesday. The BFI was represented by its president Ajay Singh at the Annual Calendar for Training and Competition meeting. 

It is understood that high performance director for the men’s team, Santiago Nieva, is expected to continue. According to insiders, his name figured in the ACTC and is expected to continue. Nieva, who was on an extension, is with the men’s team in the ongoing Belgrade World Championships. There was an overhaul in the men’s coaching staff with Narendra Rana taking over as the national coach chief and former chief coach, CA Kuttappa, turning into a coordinator of coaches.

Interestingly, the BFI is yet to decide on the women’s chief national coach though Bhaskar Bhatt’s name has been submitted. As reported by this newspaper, Bhatt is in the mix and is being considered for the key post for the women’s team but the decision is yet to be taken because the BFI selection committee is yet to decide on the panel of coaches. 

It is understood that the BFI is trying to finalise the list sooner than later. Since most of the boxers are from the Railways, there is pressure on the BFI to name quite a few coaches from the board.   It has to be noted that Mohammed Ali Qamar, who was the head coach during the recently concluded 2020 Tokyo Olympics, accompanied the Railways team during the senior nationals in Hisar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Santiago Nieva boxing federation of inida
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp