STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

No point winning Khel Ratna if it fails to inspire next gen, says Olympic hero Sreejesh

Back in August, Sreejesh played a pivotal role to guide India to an Olympic medal after a long gap of 41 years

Published: 03rd November 2021 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh (Photo | PTI)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: "What's the point of earning this recognition if it fails to inspire future generations," PR Sreejesh responds when asked about the significance of being the first male sportsperson from Kerala to win the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award.

For a state that is renowned for its love for football and its greatest exponents being track and field athletes like PT Usha, Anju Bobby George, TC Yohannan etc, hockey star Sreejesh has been a trailblazer.

Back in August, Sreejesh played a pivotal role to guide India to an Olympic medal after a long gap of 41 years. Besides his heroics throughout the tournament, the 33-year-old had made a point-blank save in the dying minutes against Germany as India held on to win 5-4.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Sreejesh will be a recipient of the award alongside twelve others including the likes of Neeraj Chopra, Sunil Chhetri and Lovlina Borgohain.

"Obviously it feels great to win this award and to be first from the state (male) to earn this recognition. But what's more important is for the future generations to look at this and think that we can also achieve what Sreejesh achieved. That's the point of all these awards the way I see it. I hope I am setting a good example for future generations," said Sreejesh.

He will receive the award alongside the others on November 13 at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

When asked if there should be a sporting culture in the state which supports and encourages athletes, the 33-year-old opined that it was all about trying to make the best of the circumstances.

"There is always going to be some challenge or the other in the life of a sportsperson. It's a matter of trying to overcome these challenges and that's where having role models help. All the athletes who have won the award are an inspiration in their own right. Even if one person gets some inspiration or motivation seeing us, then that would be one of the biggest takeaways of being conferred with such a recognition," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PR Sreejesh Khel Ratna Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp