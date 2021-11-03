Varshini bags sub-jr title

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thilam Varshini won the girls sub-junior title in the Periamet Carrom Promoters Club annual tournament played under the aegis of the Chennai District Carrom Association.

Results: Senior: Men: Winner: M Abdul Rehman (CNCCCC); Runner-up: K Ramesh Babu (IOC). Ladies: Winner: M Kazima (CNCCCC). Runner-up: S Hari Krishnan. Boys: Sub-junior: Winner: S Gopinath (CNCCCC); Runner-UP: S Misbha. Girls: Sub-junior: Winner: Thilam Varshini; Runner-up: S Harini (CNCCCC).

TN women lose

Half-centuries by Vrushali Bhagat (72) and Humaira Kazi (68) helped Mumbai beat Tamil Nadu by 45 runs in the BCCI senior women’s one-dayers.

Brief scores: Mumbai 278/9 in 50 ovs (Vrushali Bhagat 72, Humaira Kazi 68, SB Keerthana 3/48) bt Tamil Nadu 235/8 in 50 ovs (MD Thirushkamini 46, N Niranjana 80).

Young Talents winners

Adhvick Easwaran’s unbeaten 47 for Young Talents against MAS CA was the feature of the drawn U-13 final of the Masters Trophy, organised by Master Cricket Club at Stag grounds.

Brief scores: MAS CA 150/6 in 30 ovs (Shakthi Velan 60, Kedar 36) drew with Young Talents Cricket Club 80 for no loss in 11.4 ovs (Adhvick Easwaran 47 n.o). Young Talents won on better NRR (match interruption due to rain). Special awards: Man of the final: Adhvick Easwaran (Young Talents). Man of the series: Dharsan (MAS CA). Emerging cricketer: Yatish (Young Talents). Best batsman: Srivatsan (Young Talents). Best bowler: Vishwajit (MAS CA).

High five for Deepak

A Deepak’s 5 for 39 helped Falcon CC to beat Sir Theagaraya Recreation Club by five wickets in a third division ‘B’ zone league match of the TNCA.

Brief scores: III Division ‘B’: Sir Theagaraya Recreation Club 244/9 in 50 ovs (M Anbu 86 n.o, Sathvik Athmaraman 48, A Deepak 5/39) lost to Falcon Cricket Club 245/5 in 45.2 ovs (M Thamarai Selvan 109, C Gourav Sharma 73, K Wafar 3/40). Sridhar Cricket Club 180 in 47.2 ovs (M Roobanraj 84, S Omesh 4/24) lost to ICF Sports Association 181/4 in 40.4 ovs (S Vignesh 51 n.o). Bunts Cricket Club 333/4 in 50 ovs (SP Vinod 114, E Selva Kumar 61 n.o., R Vigneshwaran 57) bt Prem Cricket Club 240/8 in 50 ovs (A Vignesh 81, RI Sanjay Soorya 4/73). Park Town Recreation Club 238/6 in 50 ovs (Aashish Srikrishnan 78, S Gunaseelan 72, A Karthik Sankar 3/54) bt Madras Aryan Club 165/9 in 50 ovs (V Naresh Babu 3 for 65).