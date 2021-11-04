STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Want to use my Tokyo Olympics experience in Junior World Cup: Salima Tete

FIH Women's Junior World Cup starts in South Africa from December 5.

Published: 04th November 2021 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Indian women's hockey star Salima Tete

Indian women's hockey star Salima Tete (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Young midfielder Salima Tete wants to utilise her Tokyo Olympics experience when India play in the FIH Women's Junior World Cup in South Africa next month.

Only 19, Salima has worked hard over the last three years to cement her place in the senior side, which registered a historic fourth-place finish in this year's Tokyo Games.

"I have been really fortunate to get this kind of exposure with the senior team so early in my career. Playing under pressure and also understanding what it really takes to play at the highest level have been some of the key takeaways for me. I look forward to using this experience while working with my teammates from the junior core group," said Salima ahead of the tournament starting December 5.

The Indian junior women's team is grouped in Pool C along with Argentina, Japan and Russia.

The other sides in the fray include Netherlands, Korea, Ireland, Zimbabwe in Pool A.

England, Belgium, Canada and Uruguay are in Pool B and Germany, while Pool D comprises Spain, United States and South Africa.

With just a month to go for the quadrennial event, Salima, who also led the Indian U-18 team to a silver medal at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in 2018, believes they are shaping up well.

"The team has been preparing well. I have been part of this camp since September and I see a lot of improvement and there is a lot of excitement among the players. We get to play some internal matches with the senior team which is great exposure for youngsters in this squad. The Indian junior team also did well when they travelled to Chile earlier this year for some Test matches," she said.

"We are extremely inspired by the senior team and they all want to eventually play for the senior side and realise that the upcoming Junior World Cup is a perfect platform to showcase their talent."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Salima Tete Womens Junior Hockey World Cup FIH Womens Junior World Cup Indian junior womens hockey team
India Matters
Low visibility due to smog after Diwali celebrations, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Itchy throat, watery eyes: Delhi's air quality enters 'severe' category post Diwali
For representational purposes
Eco-friendly lamps light up needy women’s lives in Rajasthan
For representational purposes
Potters a happy lot this Diwali as diyas in demand to send political signals in poll-bound UP
The bricks have been named Narmada Vitamin Lick and Narmada Min. (Photo| EPS)
Innovative chocolate bricks promise to raise milk yield of cattle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp