Hylo Open badminton: India's K Srikanth cruises to semifinal with hard-fought win 

Published: 05th November 2021 11:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2021 11:53 PM   |  A+A-

Indian badminton star Kidambi Srikanth

Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SAARBRUCKEN (Germany): Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth showed great determination to outwit NG Ka Long Angus in a hard fought match and cruise into the semifinal of the Hylo Open Super 500 badminton here on Friday.

The sixth seed Srikanth subdued the higher-ranked Hong Kong shuttler 21-11 12-21 21-19 in a men's singles quarterfinal that lasted one hour four minutes.

Srikanth, ranked 15, hardly broke a sweat in the first game, taking a 1-0 lead. However, Indian lost momentum in the second game as the world no nine Angus levelled the proceedings.

Both players dominated a game each but the decider was fought on an even keel.

In the end, Srikanth had five match points to seal the deal but the former world no one squandered four before eking out a narrow win. With the win Srikanth levelled the head to head record against Angus. Both shuttlers now have three wins each against each other.

Srikanth will take on Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the semifinals.

