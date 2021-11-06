STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Hockey India names 24 players for preparatory camp ahead of junior men's World Cup

The junior players were preparing for the showpiece in the camp which was being held in SAI, Bengaluru in a bio bubble over the past few months.

Published: 06th November 2021 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

Hockey Stick

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hockey India on Saturday named 24 players in the core probable group for a preparatory camp ahead of the men's junior World Cup scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar from November 24.

The camp will begin from Sunday at the venue for the mega event.

"The players will report to Chief Coach Graham Reid and Coach BJ Kariappa on 7 November for the preparatory camp ahead of the prestigious quadrennial event where 16 teams from across the world will vie for top honours," HI said in a release.

The junior players were preparing for the showpiece in the camp which was being held in SAI, Bengaluru in a bio bubble over the past few months.

But now with less than three weeks left for the FIH event, "the Core Probable Group will be vying to get used to the pitch at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium and get acclimatised ahead of the tournament."

Hosts and defending Champions India are grouped in pool B along with Canada, France and Poland.

The other teams in the fray include Belgium, Malaysia, South Africa and Chile in pool A while Netherlands, Spain, Korea and United States have been grouped in pool C.

Germany, Argentina, Pakistan and Egypt form Pool D.

Core Probable Group: Pawan, Prashant Kumar Chauhan, Sahil Kumar Nayak, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Shardanand Tiwari, Abhishek Lakra, Manjeet, Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem, Sunil Jojo, Cyril Lugun, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Vishnu Kant Singh, Gurmukh Singh, Ankit Pal, Mareeswaran Sakthivel, Uttam Singh, Maninder Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Sudeep Chirmako, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Boby Singh Dhami, Prabhjot Singh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hockey india
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp