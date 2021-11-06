STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Hylo Open: Shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen sail into semi-finals

Playing at Court 1, Srikanth defeated Hong Kong's NG Ka Long Angus 21-11, 12-21, 21-19 after a hard-fought battle.

Published: 06th November 2021 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Indian badminton star Kidambi Srikanth

Indian Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

SAARBRUCKEN: Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen stormed into the semi-finals of the ongoing Hylo Open in Saarbrucken, Germany on Friday.

Playing at Court 1, Srikanth defeated Hong Kong's NG Ka Long Angus 21-11, 12-21, 21-19 after a hard-fought battle.

Lakshya Sen also qualified into the semi-finals after defeating Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn 21-18, 12-21, 21-19 on Friday.

Srikanth will now be facing Malaysia's LEE Zii Jia for the semi-final game on Saturday while Sen will be going against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew on the same day. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kidambi Srikanth Lakshya Sen hylo open
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp