Mixed team gold for Manu

CHENNAI: Teaming up with Iran’s reigning Olympic champ Javad Foroughi, India pistol sensation Manu Bhaker bagged gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event of the ongoing President’s Cup, formerly known as ISSF World Cup Final, in Wroclaw (Poland), late on Friday.

Their partnership was formed by draw. Playing in an experimental format, the duo beat Mathilde Lamolle (France) and Artem Chernousov (Russia) 16-8 in the gold medal match. Manu and Foroughi were initially behind but they bounced back and managed to hold their nerves to clinch the top prize.

However, Manu could not replicate that result in the individual event as she bowed out at the semifinal stage on Saturday. She had showed her class in the first phase of qualification by finishing as topper among top twelve shooters in the world. In the semifinals on Saturday, she got off to a promising start but in the second series, struggled to find her groove, hitting below-par scores to get eliminated. Ukraine’s Olena Kostevych, who had finished second in the semifinals, went on to clinch the gold medal.

Among the other Indians in the field, Abhishek Verma paired up with Ukranian Olena Kostevych to finish sixth while the pairing of Saurabh Chaudhary and Swiss Heidi Gerber Diethelm also made it among the top eight semifinalists to finish seventh.