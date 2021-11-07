STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Mixed team gold for Manu

Their partnership was formed by draw. Playing in an experimental format, the duo beat Mathilde Lamolle (France) and Artem Chernousov (Russia) 16-8 in the gold medal match.

Published: 07th November 2021 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Teaming up with Iran’s reigning Olympic champ Javad Foroughi, India pistol sensation Manu Bhaker bagged gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event of the ongoing President’s Cup, formerly known as ISSF World Cup Final, in Wroclaw (Poland), late on Friday. 

Their partnership was formed by draw. Playing in an experimental format, the duo beat Mathilde Lamolle (France) and Artem Chernousov (Russia) 16-8 in the gold medal match. Manu and Foroughi were initially behind but they bounced back and managed to hold their nerves to clinch the top prize.

However, Manu could not replicate that result in the individual event as she bowed out at the semifinal stage on Saturday. She had showed her class in the first phase of qualification by finishing as topper among top twelve shooters in the world. In the semifinals on Saturday, she got off to a promising start but in the second series, struggled to find her groove, hitting below-par scores to get eliminated. Ukraine’s Olena Kostevych, who had finished second in the semifinals, went on to clinch the gold medal.

Among the other Indians in the field, Abhishek Verma paired up with Ukranian Olena Kostevych to finish sixth while the pairing of Saurabh Chaudhary and Swiss Heidi Gerber Diethelm also made it among the top eight semifinalists to finish seventh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp