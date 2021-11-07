Taking cue and pocketing victories

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: India's good show at various sporting events in the past two Olympics have encouraged more and more sportspersons across the board to put their best foot forward and make the country proud on an international level.

While there is much left to be done to boost India as a strong sporting nation, it’s heartening to see that parents are coming forward to support their child’s talent and encourage them to pursue their passion.

Coimbatore-based Snenthra Babu’s story is one such. The 17-year-old student of SSVM World School is one of the most promising youngsters in cue sports in Tamil Nadu, and the country. In the recently held state meet, she won the sub-junior (U-18) snooker and sub-junior billiards title. In the junior segment (U-21) she won a silver in billiards and bronze in snooker, and in the senior billiards she secured a bronze medal.

Watching her father play the sport as a child motivated Snenthra to follow in his footsteps and try her hand at snooker. Now, she practices regularly and her parents have taken all the efforts to ensure that she excels in the sport.

“I once saw my father play snooker in our colony and got attracted to the game. Once they knew I was interested in cue sports, they encouraged me. My parents have played a vital role in my choice of sport. They have spent their time, money and energy on me and in pursuit of my dream to be a world champion one day,” she said. The credit also goes to the Tamil Nadu Billiards and Snooker Association for recognising talents from across the state.

The training and infrastructure required for cue sports is an expensive affair. And this is a sport that one cannot learn on their own. Moreover, in many districts of Tamil Nadu, cue sports facilities are in a very nascent stage. “Today, every sportsperson knows that to be a professional, one needs coaching, training and fitness. So, every sport has its own expenses but it all boils down to how we utilise them and benefit,” shared the youngster.

While Coimbatore might not have great infrastructure related to this sport compared to Chennai, Snenthra’s parents have given her the access to best training. So much so that she has been playing both billiards and snooker with equitable ease. “Billiards and snooker are two unique games and have its own difficulty levels. I’m yet to start playing 6 Red Snooker. I train for about six hours regularly in Coimbatore. But of course, Chennai being the state capital gives more exposure and has more facilities for players,” she said.

Snenthra believes that cue sports is like any other sport and one can get job opportunities too. There are lots of players from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu who are into cue sports and take part in nationals regularly. “Since 2018, I have been playing cue sports like a professional. I train at the Prem Prakash Snooker and Billiards Academy. Prem Prakash who coaches me in billiards was the state champion for billiards for 25 consecutive years. Navin is my snooker coach. My aim is to be the national champion and represent the country in various meets,” signed off Snenthra, who will be taking part in the nationals at Bhopal at the end of this month.

