STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

These awards give us lot of encouragement, motivation, says PV Sindhu after receiving Padma Bhushan

Sindhu has already been the recipient of Padam Shri in 2015, India's fourth-highest civilian award and highest sporting honour of India, Khel Ratna award in 2016.

Published: 08th November 2021 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind presents Padma Bhushan to shuttler P.V. Sindhu during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.

President Ram Nath Kovind presents Padma Bhushan to shuttler P.V. Sindhu during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday conferred the Padma Bhushan, the country's third-highest civilian award, to India's ace badminton player PV Sindhu.

President Kovind presented the Padma Awards 2020 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognize achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

"It is a proud moment. I am very thankful to the Government of India, all of the ministers and President sir for giving me this award. I am very very happy, these kinds of awards give us a lot of encouragement, support and motivation to do much better in the coming future," PV Sindhu told ANI after receiving the Padma Bhushan award.

"Definitely I would work hard and give my best. I have some upcoming tournaments, so I hope I do well and give my best in them," she added.

ALSO READ: Not only an honour but also a responsibility, says singer Adnan Sami on Padma Shri

Sindhu has already been the recipient of Padam Shri in 2015, India's fourth-highest civilian award and highest sporting honour of India, Khel Ratna award in 2016.

Post Rio 2016 silver medal, Sindhu went on to win medals at both the 2018 Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. In 2019, she became the first Indian to win the World Badminton Championships beating Nozomi Okuhara in the finals.

In 2021, Sindhu took a giant leap as she etched her name in the sporting history of the country after she clinched the bronze medal in the women's singles competition at Tokyo 2020. With that bronze, Sindhu became the first woman from India to become a double Olympic medallist.

The reigning world champion defeated He Bing Jiao of China 21-13, 21-15 for the badminton women's singles bronze at Tokyo 2020.

PV Sindhu was last seen on court in October when she crashed out of the French Open 2021 after losing to Japan's Sayaka Takahashi in the semi-finals. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PV Sindhu Padma Bhushan
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp