IOA elections to be held in Guwahati on December 19

The term of the current office bearers will end in December. Current IOA president Narinder Batra is expected to seek re-election for another four-year term.

Published: 09th November 2021 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 10:31 PM   |  A+A-

Narinder Batra, Rajeev Mehta, IOA

IOA president Narinder Batra and secretary-general Rajeev Mehta during an executive council meeting of the organisation. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), which will elect its new office bearers, will be held in Guwahati on December 19.

The date of the elective AGM was already finalised during the executive council meeting of the IOA here on November 1.

In that meeting, the executive council had authorised the IOA president and secretary-general to decide the venue of the AGM.

Either Delhi or Bengaluru was tipped to be the venue but the IOA on Tuesday decided to hold the elective AGM in Guwahati.

"Yes, the (physical) AGM where the elections will be held will take place in Guwahati," IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said.

The term of the current office bearers will end in December and a new set of office-bearers will have to be elected. Batra is expected to seek re-election for IOA president for another four-year term.

Under the Sports Code, Mehta is barred from seeking election for secretary-general for the third time.

According to sources, the IOA constitution allows Mehta to contest election for the president's post but whether the Sports Code permits it or not is not clear.

