IOA December 19 election notice out, venue is Guwahati now

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Finally, the date and venue of the Indian Olympic Association election (IOA) were finalised on Tuesday. As per a notice issued by the IOA, the election is slated to be held in Guwahati on December 19 (venue changed from Bengaluru or New Delhi). The members of the Executive Council had left the president and the secretary general to decide on the venue. The EC also agreed that the meeting would be an Annual General Meeting.

The agenda of the AGM too was finalised during the EC meeting on November 1. According to the notice sent out by IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta, the AGM will be held at 10.30am in the Srimanta Sankaradeva Auditorium, Panjabari, Guwahati. Even the audited accounts of 2019-20 and 2020-21 would be tabled for consideration and passing during the AGM. There are eight agenda and “election of the Executive Council, office bearers and members of IOA” is seventh on the list.

The election gains significance because the two four-year tenures of secretary general is getting over this year. With the house divided into two factions, one led by the president and the other by the secretary general, there is a possibility that there would be election for the entire panel of the three office bearers — president, secretary general and treasure — two senior vice presidents, nine vice presidents, six joint secretaries and 10 Executive Council members.

During the EC meeting, there were indications of the Batra-led faction’s dominance, especially when the selection of Athletes’ Commission’s representative Anju Bobby George was put to vote. She won with a 17-5 majority while one abstained. However, the Mehta faction, with senior vice president Anil Khanna and treasurer Anandeshwar Pandey on their side, too are confident of getting their numbers together.

According to senior IOA members, there is no question of compromise as of now. Going by the number of officials in the the EC, each faction would need some 30 individuals to contest. Finding 60 officials with some kind of competency would be a huge challenge for both the factions. There are other options that are being weighed. Whether there would be elections for the entire panel or certain positions, that would be clearer as the election approaches. As of now, only discussions are on.

The EC also accepted the appointment of Usha Mehra as the independent election commissioner and returning officer. “Manmohan Singh and Pradeep Nanderjog have been appointed as alternate/reserve independent election officer”. SK Mendiratta will be the assistant to the RO. The notice also requested all to “nominate your representative under intimation to IOA who will attend the AGM... by November 30”. The RO will now issue notifications on the elections including nominations and issue list of voting members. The number of eligible members have been decided during the EC meeting.