STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

IOA December 19 election notice out, venue is Guwahati now

The election gains significance because the two four-year tenures of secretary general is getting over this year.

Published: 10th November 2021 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Narinder Batra, Rajeev Mehta, IOA

IOA president Narinder Batra and secretary-general Rajeev Mehta during an executive council meeting of the organisation. (File Photo)

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Finally, the date and venue of the Indian Olympic Association election (IOA) were finalised on Tuesday. As per a notice issued by the IOA, the election is slated to be held in Guwahati on December 19 (venue changed from Bengaluru or New Delhi). The members of the Executive Council had left the president and the secretary general to decide on the venue. The EC also agreed that the meeting would be an Annual General Meeting.

The agenda of the AGM too was finalised during the EC meeting on November 1. According to the notice sent out by IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta, the AGM will be held at 10.30am in the Srimanta Sankaradeva Auditorium, Panjabari, Guwahati. Even the audited accounts of 2019-20 and 2020-21 would be tabled for consideration and passing during the AGM. There are eight agenda and “election of the Executive Council, office bearers and members of IOA” is seventh on the list. 

The election gains significance because the two four-year tenures of secretary general is getting over this year. With the house divided into two factions, one led by the president and the other by the secretary general, there is a possibility that there would be election for the entire panel of the three office bearers — president, secretary general and treasure — two senior vice presidents, nine vice presidents, six joint secretaries and 10 Executive Council members. 

During the EC meeting, there were indications of the Batra-led faction’s dominance, especially when the selection of Athletes’ Commission’s representative Anju Bobby George was put to vote. She won with a 17-5 majority while one abstained. However, the Mehta faction, with senior vice president Anil Khanna and treasurer Anandeshwar Pandey on their side, too are confident of getting their numbers together.

According to senior IOA members, there is no question of compromise as of now. Going by the number of officials in the the EC, each faction would need some 30 individuals to contest. Finding 60 officials with some kind of competency would be a huge challenge for both the factions. There are other options that are being weighed. Whether there would be elections for the entire panel or certain positions, that would be clearer as the election approaches. As of now, only discussions are on.

The EC also accepted the appointment of Usha Mehra as the independent election commissioner and returning officer. “Manmohan Singh and Pradeep Nanderjog have been appointed as alternate/reserve independent election officer”. SK Mendiratta will be the assistant to the RO. The notice also requested all to “nominate your representative under intimation to IOA who will attend the AGM... by November 30”. The RO will now issue notifications on the elections including nominations and issue list of voting members. The number of eligible members have been decided during the EC meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Olympic Association
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp