Rahi wins silver as India sign off with 5 medals

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Their reputation was in tatters after firing blanks during the Tokyo Olympics. So when some of the shooters returned to action for the first time at the President’s Cup in Wroclaw (Poland) since that forgetful show, the onus was on them to salvage some pride. And they managed to do just that with as many as five medals in the competition, which featured some of the top-ranked shooters in the world.

On Tuesday, the final day of the competition, India claimed two medals thanks to Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker. Rahi, who flattered to deceive in Tokyo, showed what she’s capable of with a silver medal effort in the women’s 25m pistol event. Manu, who was also part of the final, settled for the sixth spot. Doreen Vennekamp of Germany clinched the top prize while Mathilde Lamolle of France settled for third.

Later, Manu combined with Turkey’s Ozgur Varlik to claim the gold medal in the 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team event. The duo finished ahead of the pair of Xiao Jiaruixuan (China) and Peeter Olesk (Estonia) in the gold medal match. The medal was Manu’s second gold in the meet.