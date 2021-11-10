STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Rahi wins silver as India sign off with 5 medals

Their reputation was in tatters after firing blanks during the Tokyo Olympics.

Published: 10th November 2021 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Their reputation was in tatters after firing blanks during the Tokyo Olympics. So when some of the shooters returned to action for the first time at the President’s Cup in Wroclaw (Poland) since that forgetful show, the onus was on them to salvage some pride. And they managed to do just that with as many as five medals in the competition, which featured some of the top-ranked shooters in the world.

On Tuesday, the final day of the competition, India claimed two medals thanks to Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker. Rahi, who flattered to deceive in Tokyo, showed what she’s capable of with a silver medal effort in the women’s 25m pistol event. Manu, who was also part of  the final, settled for the sixth spot. Doreen Vennekamp of Germany clinched the top prize while Mathilde Lamolle of France settled for third.

Later, Manu combined with Turkey’s Ozgur Varlik to claim the gold medal in the 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team event. The duo finished ahead of the pair of Xiao Jiaruixuan (China) and Peeter Olesk (Estonia) in the gold medal match. The medal was Manu’s second gold in the meet. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp