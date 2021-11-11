Badminton domestic season to begin in December  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: India’s domestic shuttlers can finally look forward to getting back on the courts after missing roughly 20 months of play because of the pandemic. The Badminton Association of India (BAI), via a press release, announced that senior ranking meets will begin in December.

“The season kicks off in Chennai with the first tournament from December 16 to 22, followed by another Level 3 tournament in Hyderabad from December 24 to 30,” BAI said. “Both events carry prize money of Rs 10 lakh each, and are a part of the Badminton Association of India’s (BAI) new domestic format which was approved in 2019 but due to the pandemic was not introduced earlier. The last date of entry for the Chennai event is November 24, while that of Telangana is December 1,” it added.

Even though other domestic sporting events had begun amid the pandemic -- golf, cricket, football and tennis to name a few -- badminton has struggled to get going. Both events will have to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour with players having to take RT-PCR tests while entering the premises.

“Covid disrupted not just sports but life in general, but we are very pleased to announce the resumption of the Indian domestic badminton season. We have some world-class players and all the players getting back on court is great news for the entire badminton fraternity,” BAI secretary, Ajay K Singhania was quoted as saying. Apart from level three meets (six in a year), the senior ranking competitions will also have level two (four) and level one (two). There will also be a nationals, having a purse of Rs 50 lakh.

“Apart from being financially lucrative to the players, the aim of the format is to make the domestic circuit increasingly competitive by allowing more players to break into the main circuit,” the release added.