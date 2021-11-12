Chahana bags three gold medals

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: R Chahana , a tenth standard student of Velammal Vidyalaya (Mel Ayanambakkam), was in her element as she clinched three gold medals in the Thiruvallur District taekwondo championship in the junior group poomsae competition, which was held at Ramachandra Thirumana Mahal, Poonamallee. This district-level competition was organised by Taekwondo Sports Club, which is affiliated to Taekwondo Federation of India.

Table tennis tournament

Chennai District Table Tennis Association state-level Open TT tournament for boys and girls in the age group of under- 11, under-13, under-15, under- 17 will be conducted at Sri Krishnaswamy college for women, Anna Nagar, on November 20 and 21. The event is being organised by Ram’s Table Tennis Club.

Selection trials postponed

The Chengalpattu District Cricket Association (CDCA) selection trials, which was scheduled to be held on Sunday, to pick the under-16 boys has been pushed back to the end of the month due to inclement weather. Former Ranji player, B Ramprakash, will select the boys. Players born between September 1, 2005 and September 1. 2007 are eligible to participate in the trials.