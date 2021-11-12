STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Lewis Hamilton gets 5-place grid penalty for new engine in Brazil

It's the second time the Mercedes driver has exceeded the limit of three engines for the season.

Published: 12th November 2021 10:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 10:28 PM   |  A+A-

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SAO PAULO: Lewis Hamilton was given a five-place grid penalty Friday for this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix after his team decided to give him a new engine.

It's the second time the Mercedes driver has exceeded the limit of three engines for the season.

Hamilton, a seven-time Formula One champion, trails Red Bull rival Max Verstappen by 19 points heading into Sunday's race in Brazil.

The decision by Mercedes to change the internal combustion engine will not affect Hamilton's starting position in Saturday's qualifying sprint race at Interlagos.

Hamilton took a 10-place grid penalty for a new engine in Turkey.

Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas has faced similar problems, which has raised questions about the engine's reliability.

The Brazilian GP will be the third event of the season with a qualifying sprint race on Saturday.

Friday's training session will have the traditional qualifying format to set positions for the sprint race, which will determine Sunday's grid.

The two previous sprint races were held in Silverstone and Monza.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lewis Hamilton Brazilian Grand Prix Formula One Max Verstappen Mercedes
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp