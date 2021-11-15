STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Defending champion Aishwarya Pissay makes it three wins in a row in INRC

Overall, Aishwarya finished 20 among 55 bikers that took the start and was ahead of 29 men and six women, who all competed on different bikes in various classes.

Published: 15th November 2021 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru based motorcycle racer Aishwarya Pissay

Bengaluru based motorcycle racer Aishwarya Pissay (File photo)

By PTI

MANGALURU: Defending champion Aishwarya Pissay claimed her third consecutive win in the third round of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) 2021 for two-wheelers in Puttur.

Overall, Aishwarya finished 20 among 55 bikers that took the start and was ahead of 29 men and six women, who all competed on different bikes in various classes.

"I thank my team, TVS Racing and the mechanics for giving me another winning bike. I also thank Hyperice, the equipment that helps me to recover and maintain my fitness levels," six-time national champion Aishwarya said in a statement.

"The terrain is challenging and it is good for the National Rally because only such difficult terrain can prepare Indians for the tougher International rallies."

The Bengaluru-based Aishwarya claimed a win at Hampi and registered a victory in Round 2 at Bengaluru to lead the table in the woman's category after her third win from three rounds here.

Dakar Rally prospect Aishwarya began on a ferocious note by registering a blistering pace in the short 5.2-km Karambi Special Stage, but lost crucial time in SS2, the 15.1-km Karikala stage.

However, by relying on her vast experience, she extracted the best from her bike in the next four stages to bounce back brilliantly and played safe thereon, with regulated aggression on the slippery track to emerge triumphant in 50 minutes 38.849 seconds.

The fourth round, the Rally of Chikmagalur is scheduled for next Sunday and after two more rounds in Coimbatore and Nashik, the topper with more points will be declared as the national champion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aishwarya Pissay Rally Championship
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp