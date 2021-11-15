Northeast region has more potential to produce top athletes, says IOA chief Narinder Batra

By PTI

GANGTOK: Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra on Monday said there is more potential in the country's northeast region than in any other part to produce talented sportspersons.

He said that athletes from the northeast region are "immensely talented" and possess tremendous physical endurance to withstand the rigours of playing a competitive sport.

Batra stated that the northeast region would produce more and more top athletes in the future.

The IOA president is on a two-day visit to the state, having visited West Bengal before coming here.

Batra also commended the work of the Sikkim government which he said was developing infrastructure and working at the grass root level and rural areas.

Batra is also a member of International Olympic Committee (IOC) and president of International Hockey Federation (IHF).

He said that he is in Sikkim for development of sports in the state.

Sikkim Olympic Association president Kuber Bhandari and its executive committee members accorded Batra a warm welcome on his arrival.