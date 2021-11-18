Ijaz moves into semis in jr squash  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Unseeded Ijaz, a trainee of the Indian Squash and Triathlon Academy, stormed into the semifinals of the boys' Under-13 event by defeating statemate Lokesh S 10-12, 4-11, 11-7, 11-3, 11-9 in the ISTA Junior Open here on Wednesday. In the girls' Under-15 quarterfinals, Anahat Singh of Delhi lived up to her top billing by beating Yashi Jain of Rajasthan in straight sets (11-0, 11-1, 11-2).

Results: (all quarterfinals): Boys: U-13: Aryaveer Dewan (DL) bt Shrrinith Subramanian (TN) 11-3, 12-10, 11-5; Ijaz Mohammed (TN) bt Lokesh S (TN) 10-12, 4-11, 11-7, 11-3, 11-9; Agastya Bansal (MH) bt Varun Shah (MH) 11-4, 11-5, 9-11, 11-7; Darshil Parasrampuria (TN) bt Shiven Agarwal (TN) 9-11, 8-11, 11-0, 11-8, 11-5. U-15: Arihant KS (TN) bt Arjun Ramdas (KA) 11-3, 11-5, 11-3; Udit Mishra (RJ) bt Rahul Sanjay Balakrishnan (KA) 12-10, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9; Abhiraj Singh (UP) bt Ekambir Singh (MH) 11-8, 11-7, 12-14, 11-5; Priyaan Thakker (MH) bt Teerth Jilka (MH) 11-6, 11-8, 11-2. U-17: Krishna Mishra (MP) bt Meyyappan L (TN) 11-5 11-8 11-3; Arush Chatterjee (DL) bt Ashvin Ganesh (TN) 2-11, 12-10, 11-4, 9-11, 14-12; Shaurya Bawa (DL) bt Sharan Punjabi (MH) 14-12, 11-9, 11-9; Rohan Arya Gondi (TL) bt Adith Achpal (TN) 11-4, 11-8, 11-7. U-19: Kanhav Nanavati (TN) bt Siddharth A (KL) 11-1, 11-2, 11-1; Adhil Mohammed Syed (TN) bt Alfeen Nazreth (KL) 5-11, 11-9, 11-2, 11-4; Mohit Bhatt (MH) bt Dhruv Kumar Gangashetty (TL) 11-3, 11-2, 11-1. Girls: U-13: Vyomika Khandelwal (MH) bt Sangamithra Shanmugam (TN) 11-7, 12-10, 11-6; Yaavnaa Saravanakumar (TN) bt Aarika Mishra (MH) 11-3, 11-6, 7-11, 11-13, 11-6; Diva Shah (MH) bt Aishni Pathak (MP)11-4, 3-11, 11-4, 11-6; Kriya Saravanan (TN) bt Sahana Kalaivanan (TN) 12-10, 13-15, 6-11, 11-9 ,11-8. U-15: Anahat Singh (DL) bt Yashi Jain (RJ) 11-0, 11-1, 11-2; Ananya Narayanan (TN) bt Shristi Thakur (KA) 11-2, 11-4, 11-5; Navya Sundararajan (UP) bt Sreya BS ( KL) 12-10, 11-1, 11-3.

Varun bags title

J Varun Kumar of MCC defeated Vijay Nichani of CDBSA 44-56, 75-21, 65-51, 46-67, 47-58, 60-20, 81-6, 29-54, 79-7 in the senior snooker final at the 37th state snooker and billiards championships held at TNBSA. Daksh Reddy blanked Loganathan 2-0 to secure the third place. Varun Kumar was awarded the TV Gupta memorial rolling trophy for snooker.