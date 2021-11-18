Software to lift swimmers’ performance

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the last few years, the Swimming Federation of India (SFI) has been putting its best feet forward to improve the swimming standards in the country. Recently, the SFI also inaugurated the state of art starts-turns and underwater biomechanics analysis system from Germany in the city. It was funded by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs, which costs around Rs 45 lakhs. With cameras taking videos of the swimmers, the technical side of their starts and turns under the water can be analysed, which can help improve them as swimmers.

The federation’s secretary general, Monal Chokshi threw more light on how the system will work.

“What we have brought in is a five-camera system with complete analysis software, where four cameras are placed underwater. There is one camera on the deck. When the swimmers take a start and swim the 25m, the system will capture the video,” Chokshi explained.