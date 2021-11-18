Unique sports science ecosystem for athletes

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sports science was not an integral part of the sports development programme in Indian sport until the 2010 Commonwealth Games. Even after that, the progress had been tepid. In top Sports Authority of India centres, there have been instances when equipment was available but no expertise to operate them. Some centres, other than Patiala and Bengaluru, did not have enough physios or masseurs for trainees. Some did not have sports science specialists.

If SAI Sports Science head Dr Pralay Majumdar is to be believed, in the last couple of years, a few steps have been taken to ensure quality as well as quantity at most of the National Centres of Excellence in the country. “We have started this initiative in 2019 from New Delhi and taken it across the country,” said Majumdar during an interaction on Wednesday. “Since then we have appointed some 190 persons to take care of sports science in 13 NCOEs as well as in our high-performance centres in Patiala and Bengaluru.”

Majumdar, who also heads the sports science division of SAI, felt soon SAI centres will have expertise, including high tech equipment, to compete with the best sports science centres in the country.

“We have started the journey and soon we will have more experienced persons and technology to be the best in the country.” Another objective, the SAI had outlined and Majumdar emphasised, was the creation of a unique sports science ecosystem through the National Centre of Sports Sciences and Research (NCSSR). Around Rs 150 crores have been earmarked for this project.

“The spokes are the 13 NCOEs centres and the hub is the NCSSR.” The NCSSR’s goal is to support a high-performance centre that would also double up as high-level research centre and usher in innovation. The NCSSR will also be an educational centre.

As of now, SAI is building and reinforcing its rehabilitation centres, but according to Majumdar, that would take some time. So until then, the TOPS team can have the support system from anywhere. If the athletes need rehabilitation elsewhere they are free to go.

“We have 13 centres which are equally good but when you compare it with say some top private academies, we will need some time to reach that level. Some of them are for some specific sports. Our objective is to cater to the needs of all athletes across the country. What kind of monitoring process we will follow is also in place.”

“One vital thing I want to emphasise is you may have the best equipment but when it comes to expertise, we need that kind of manpower. We have recruited some competent persons who will make a strong system.”

As for the ratio of athletes to physio and masseur, the doctor said as of now it is 1 is to 100 athletes but for those sport where the necessity of more physio and masseur arise, they will have more. As for the working in cross-purpose where some federations appoint their own sports science experts, Majumdar said there has been some mistrust but when it comes to monitoring and implementation both SAI and federation officials work together.