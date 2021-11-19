STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

India lose to Korea twice in recurve finals, conclude campaign with seven medals

In the last edition too, India had won seven medals (1-2-4), although the archers bettered the silver medal's count this time.

Published: 19th November 2021 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

India's Recurve Women's Team comprising of Madhu Vedwan, Ankita Bhakat, and Ridhi bags Silver Medal at the 22nd Asian Archery Championships 2021, Dhaka. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

DHAKA: The Indian recurve archers once again failed to match the mighty Koreans and suffered one-sided losses to settle for two silver medals in the men's and team events of the Asian Archery Championships here on Friday.

The archers also bagged a bronze in the recurve mixed team event with an easy 6-0 win over Uzbekistan as India concluded their campaign at the continental showpiece with one gold, four silver and two bronze medals.

In the last edition too, India had won seven medals (1-2-4), although the archers bettered the silver medal's count this time.

The competition once again exposed the archers' weakness against the Koreans in the recurve section, as they lost both their finals to their perennial nemesis which meant that India are yet to win a gold in the Olympic discipline since 2013.

The duo of Jayanta Talukdar and Deepika Kumari were the last gold medallists in recurve section -- they had won the mixed team event in Taipei eight years ago.

The recurve men's team last won a gold way back in 2007, while the women have never climbed to the top of the podium.

At the Bangladesh Army Stadium in Banani, the script unfolded on expected lines with the men's recurve team of Kapil, Pravin Jadhav and Parth Salunkhe going down 2-6 (52-57, 53-55, 56-54, 55-57) to top seed Lee Seungyun, Kim Pil-Joong and Han Woo Tack.

Up against the Koreans, the second seeded Indians showed no fight at all and shot a wayward 6, besides hitting the red ring once to score an 8 in their 52-pointer first set.

They peaked gradually to take the third set with an average score of 56 but it was too little, too late as the Koreans sealed the issue with another consistent shooting of 57 in the fourth set.

The women's recurve team of Ankita Bhakat, Madhu Vedwan and Ridhi proved to be way below par and surrendered meekly to Ryoo Su Jung, Oh Yejin and Lim Haejin 0-6 (57-52, 59-49, 56-60).

A 6 and 7 in first set, followed by a 49-pointer second end from a maximum of 60 points, highlighted the Indian women's capitulation.

The Koreans stepped it up gradually, shooting 57, 59 and then a perfect 60 to seal the issue.

The recurve mixed team of Kapil and Ankita Bhakat later won 6-0 (35-32, 37-32, 36-35) against Uzbekistan's Abdusattorova Ziyodakhon and Amirkhan Sadikov.

India's only gold of the meet came courtesy World Championship triple silver medallist Jyothi Surekha Vennam in the compound women's individual event.

Jyothi showed the way on Thursday when she overcame the Korean challenge twice, including in a gripping but controversial final en route to winning her second Asian medal.

She had last won the gold in 2015.

Jyothi settled for a silver in the mixed team event after losing to the top seed Koreans by one point to conclude her campaign with two medals.

Jyothi had the company of 19-year-old Rishabh Yadav in the mixed pair event.

India bagged another silver in the compound men's individual event after former Asian Games gold medallist Abhishek Verma lost to Korea's Kim Jong Ho.

Rishabh Yadav had bagged a compound men's team bronze along with Verma and Aman Saini to open India's account on Wednesday.

PTI TAP AH AH 11191327 NNNN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asian Archery Championships Indian recurve archers
India Matters
Rains cause spike in diarrhoea cases among Chennaiites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
PM Modi orders repeal of farm laws ahead of polls in 5 states
Srishti’s parents
Coal India’s Rs 16-crore help for miner’s kid with rare genetic disease
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Google launches new feature in Search

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp