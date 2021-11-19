STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SABA Championship: Undefeated India storm to sixth title

This is India's sixth SABA title in as many appearances having also won the competition in 2002, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017. They have triumphed in every edition they have contested in.

Published: 19th November 2021 04:40 PM

Indian basketball team won the SABA championship 2021. (Photo | Twitter/SAI Media)

By ANI

DHAKA:The men's Indian basketball team on Friday won the South Asian Basketball Association (SABA) Championship 2021 by defeating Bangladesh 106-41 in Dhaka.

This is India's sixth SABA title in as many appearances having also won the competition in 2002, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017. They have triumphed in every edition they have contested in.

In the 2021 event, India topped the table with three wins in three matches and a points difference of +188. Sri Lanka came second with two wins and a loss. Team India blew out each of their opponents, winning their three games by an average margin of 62.7 points.

Earlier, India cagers had defeated the Maldives 88-31 and Sri Lanka 114-48. (ANI)

