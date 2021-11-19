Vyomika sweats, easy for Arihant in semifinals

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Top-seed Vyomika Khandelwal of Maharashtra earned a hard fought 9-11, 11-8, 11-7, 9-11,11-9 victory over Yaavnaa Saravanakumar of Tamil Nadu in the girls’ Under-13 semifinals of the ISTA junior Open squash tournament played here on Thursday. Despite inclement weather, all matches went as per schedule.

The girls’ finals in the U-17 category will see ISTA trainees Pooja Arthi R and Akshaya Sri S competing against each other. Tamil Nadu’s Arihant KS came up with a dominating performance in the boys’ U-15 semifinals to reach yet another final.

Siva V Meyyanathan, minister for environment-climate change, youth welfare and sports development, Tamil Nadu government will be the chief guest and give away the awards on Friday.

Results: (all semifinals): Boys: U-13: Aryaveer Dewan (DL) bt Ijaz Mohammed (TN) 11-4, 11-7, 11-5; Darshil Parasrampuria (TN) bt Agastya Bansal (MH) 11-6, 11-6, 12-10. U-15: Arihant KS (TN) bt Udit Mishra (RJ) 11-4, 11-1, 11-7; Priyaan Thakker (MH) bt Abhiraj Singh (3/4), UP, 12-10 11-5 11-6 .Under 17: Krishna Mishra (MP) bt Arush Chatterjee (DL) 11-4, 11-6, 11-4; Rohan Arya Gondi (TL) bt Shaurya Bawa (DL) 11-7, 6-11, 4-11, 11-9, 11-9. U-19: Kanhav Nanavati (TN) bt Rutva Samant (MH)11-8, 11-7, 11-5; Mohit Bhatt (MH) bt Adhil Mohammed Syed (TN) 11-8, 11-4, 11-8. Girls: U-13: Vyomika Khandelwal (MH) bt Yaavnaa Saravanakumar (TN) 9-11, 11-8, 11-7, 9-11, 11-9; Diva Shah (MH0 bt Kriya Saravanan (TN) 11-8, 11-8, 11-7. U-15: Anahat Singh (DL) bt Riya Balaji (TN) 11-4, 11-2, 11-5; Navya Sundararajan (UP) bt Ananya Narayanan (TN) 11-7, 11-6, 11-9. U-17: Pooja Arthi R (TN) bt Shameena Riaz (TN) 11-5, 11-8, 11-7; S Akshaya Sri (TN) bt Advita Sharma (DL) 8-11, 11-8, 11-9,11-9.