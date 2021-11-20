Arihant KS and Anahat Singh bag titles in ISTA Junior Open squash meet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Arihant KS of Tamil Nadu defeated Priyaan Thakker of Maharashtra 16-14, 11-3, 12-10 in the U-15 boys' final of the ISTA Junior Open squash conducted under the aegis of Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) and Tamilnadu Squash Rackets Association (TNSRA).

In the girls' U-15 category, Anahat Singh got the better of Navya Sundararajan of UP 11-3, 11-3, 11-4. I Paranthamen, MLA, Egmore constituency, gave away the prizes to the winners and runners up in various categories along with Cyrus Poncha, secretary general, SRFI.

Results: (all finals):

Boys:

U-13: Aryaveer Dewan (DL) bt Darshil Parasrampuria (TN) 11-3, 11-7, 11-6

U-15: Arihant KS (TN) bt Priyaan Thakker (MH) 16-14, 11-3, 12-10

U-17: Rohan Arya Gondi (TL) bt Krishna Mishra (MP) 5-11, 3-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-8

U-19: Mohit Bhatt (MH) bt Kanhav Nanavati (TN) 11-8, 11-2, 11-8

Girls:

U-13: Diva Shah (MH) bt Vyomika Khandelwal (MH) 12-10, 11-3, 11-9

U-15: Anahat Singh (DL) bt Navya Sundararajan (UP) 11-3, 11-3, 11-4

U-17: Pooja Arthi R (TN) bt S Akshaya Sri (TN) 11-8, 7-11, 7-11, 11-5, 12-10