STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth eye consistency at Indonesia Open Super 1000

Just days after their semifinal finishes at Indonesia Masters Super 750, the two top Indian shuttlers will begin their campaign at the World Tour Super 1000 event in their quest for title.

Published: 22nd November 2021 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Indian badminton star Kidambi Srikanth

Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BALI: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and former world number 1 Kidambi Srikanth would look for a consistent show when they compete at the USD 850,000 Indonesia Open starting here on Tuesday.

Just days after their semifinal finishes at Indonesia Masters Super 750, the two top Indian shuttlers will begin their campaign at the World Tour Super 1000 event in their quest for title.

Sindhu, the reigning world champion, last reached the finals at the Swiss Open.

She came close to the summit clash thrice by reaching the semifinals on three occasions, including her last two tournaments.

Last week, Sindhu's campaign was cut short by Japan's Akane Yamaguchi with a straight game win and the Indian will look to quickly recover from the loss.

The third seeded Indian will begin her campaign against Japan's Aya Ohori and she is likely to face Canada's sixth seed Michelle Li in the quarterfinals if she can cross the early rounds.

Srikanth, who had claimed four titles in 2017, has regained some form with two back-to-back semifinal finishes at Hylo Open and Indonesia Masters last week and he would be desperate to continue his good run and break his title draught.

Srikanth was outplayed by Anders Antonsen of Denmark last Saturday in the semifinals and he would look to put that disappointment behind when he faces HS Prannoy, who would be itching to settle the scores after being outwitted by his compatriot last week.

Prannoy, who was down with COVID-19 last year, showed glimpses of his earlier self when he notched up an upset win over Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Victor Axelsen of Denmark last week and he would hope to continue the momentum this week.

World number 16 B Sai Praneeth, who became a father recently, will also hope to turn his form around when he meets France's Toma Junior Popov in the opening round.

Lakshya Sen, who is ranked fourth in the Race To Guangzhou, will have an uphill task of taming the top seed and two-time world champion Kento Momota in his opening match, while Parupalli Kashyap squares off against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew.

Among other Indians in the fray, sixth seeded men's doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty has got a bye in the opening round, while MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila will face Korea's Choi SolGyu and Kim Won Ho.

Women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy will cross swords with fifth seeded Bulgarian duo of Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva.

In mixed doubles, Ashwini will pair up with B Sumeeth Reddy, while Sikki Reddy will play with Dhruv.

Juhi Dewangan and Venkat Gaurav Prasad are also in the fray in the mixed doubles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kidambi Srikanth PV Sindhu Indonesia Open
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The India we are living in today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)
AP govt withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuating residents from a flooded area in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Boats used to rescue stranded residents in Bengaluru as roads flooded after heavy rains
Image used for representational purpose only.
Tamil Nadu to see heavy showers from Wednesday: IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp