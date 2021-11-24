STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Dinesh Karthik returns to Tamil Nadu squad, Vijay Shankar captain

The only notable omission is T Natarajan, who will head to the National Cricket Academy, as he continues to struggle with fitness issues.

Published: 24th November 2021 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik of Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Dinesh Karthik’s return headlined Tamil Nadu's squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy, which begins on December 8. Vijay Shankar, who successfully defended the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 title on Monday, will remain captain of the side as the selectors have chosen to go with continuity in white-ball cricket. The only notable omission is T Natarajan, who will head to the National Cricket Academy, as he continues to struggle with fitness issues.

In the 20-member squad announced on Tuesday, the selectors have also included all-rounder Washington Sundar, who sat out the Mushtaq Ali T20s because of finger injury. Tamil Nadu are placed in Elite Group B alongside defending champions Mumbai, Baroda, Bengal, Karnataka and Pondicherry and will play their group matches at Thiruvananathapuram. The knockout stages will be held in Chennai from December 21-27. With MA Chidambaram Stadium set to undergo renovation, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association will make use of the other venues in the city after taking stock of the ground situation in the wake of the recent rains.

N Jagadeesan is vice-captain. Baba Aparajith who is with India will join the team if they make it knockouts.

Squad:  Vijay Shankar (c), N Jagadeesan (vc), Dinesh Karthik, C Hari Nishaanth, M Shahrukh Khan, R Sai Kishore, M Ashwin, Sandeep Warrier, MS Washington Sundar, M Siddharth, B Sai Sudharsan, V Ganga Sridhar Raju, M Mohammed, J Kousik, P Saravana Kumar, L Suryapprakash, B Indrajith, R Sanjay Yadav, M Kaushik Gandhi, R Silambarasan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Hazare Trophy Dinesh Karthik Vijay Shankar
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Farm laws, cryptocurrency: Modi govt lists 26 bills for Parliament session
Mofiya Parveen Dilshad with Muhammed Suhail
Mofiya Parveen suicide: A Facebook love story culminates in tragedy
Metroman E Sreedharan. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala's ambitious SilverLine rail project 'an idiotic decision': E Sreedharan
Then Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating Veda Nilayam as a memorial in presence of Deputy CM O Panneerselvam in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Jaya's house to go to her legal heirs, HC quashes acquisition by AIADMK govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp