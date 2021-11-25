Javier’s brace helps Odisha beat Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Odisha FC kicked off their Indian Super League campaign in style with a 3-1 win over Bengaluru FC at Tilak Maidan in Goa on Wednesday. Javier Hernandez was the star player with a brace while Aridai Suarez also scored a wonder-goal in the dying stages of the contest for Odisha. It is a big win for a team, which finished at the bottom last season.

Coming into this clash, Bengaluru, who defeated NorthEast in the first game, had looked below par at the back. So, they were eager to come up with a better defensive display against Odisha. However, it just took Bengaluru three minutes to make a defensive error as goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s clearance went straight to Hernandez, who lobbed the ball from long range over the goalkeeper in an empty net to give Odisha the lead.