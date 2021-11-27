STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Indian ace PV Sindhu loses in semifinals of Indonesia Open

The 26-year-old Sindhu had made it to the last four in Indonesia Masters last week and also at the French Open in October.

Published: 27th November 2021 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

PV Sindhu celebrates a point against He Bing Jiao of China during thewomen's singles badminton bronze medal match at the 2020 Olympics

PV Sindhu of India (Photo| AP)

By PTI

BALI: India ace P V Sindhu's impressive campaign at the Indonesia Open Super 1000 tournament came to an end after she went down in three games to former world champion Ratchanok Inthanon of Thailand in a hard-fought women's singles semifinal here on Saturday.

Third seed Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, lost 21-15 9-21 14-21 to world no 8 and second seeded Ratchanok in 54 minutes for her third semifinal finish on the trot.

The 26-year-old Sindhu had made it to the last four in Indonesia Masters last week and also at the French Open in October.

Sindhu, world no 7, came into the match with a 4-6 head-to-head count, having lost to the Thai player twice in the last two meetings.

The Indian made a good start, slowly moving to a 8-3 lead early on.

Ratchanok narrowed it down to 9-10 before Sindhu entered the break with a slender one-point advantage.

Sindhu grabbed three straight points to march ahead and didn't look back as she pocketed the opening game.

Ratchanok got her bearings back and came back roaring into the match as she build up a lead of 11-7 at the interval in the second game.

The Thai shuttler grabbed nine of the next 10 points from 12-8 to leave Sindhu stranded at the other side.

It was Sindhu who handed 11 game points to Ratchanok after going to the net and the Thailand shuttler sealed it with a smash on her opponent's forehand.

The world no 8 Thai continued her impressive run in the decider as she ran to a healthy 11-6 lead with Sindhu committing too many errors.

Sindhu resumed with a cross court drop but a misjudgement at the backline and then an error at the net meant Ratchanok continued to move ahead.

The Indian had a good run of four points as she reached 13-16 but Ratchanok once again snapped the run of points and moved to seven match points.

A net error delayed the inevitable as Ratchanok sealed the contest with a precise return at the forecourt.

Sindhu, the reigning world champion, last reached the finals at the Swiss Open.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indonesia Open PV sindhu
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp