STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Vaccination mandatory for fans not players at Tata Open

Apart from that, the organisers have also assured the ATP that if a player tests positive during the course of the tournament, he will not be shifted to a hospital.

Published: 27th November 2021 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Tennis racquet

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The organisers of the Tata Open Maharashtra have guaranteed to the ATP that players coming to take part in the event won’t have to go through quarantine upon landing in India. That was one of the main reasons why the ATP 250 event has figured in the calendar for the 2022 season. The event begins in its usual slot of January 31, the week after the Australian Open. 

Apart from that, the organisers have also assured the ATP that if a player tests positive during the course of the tournament, he will not be shifted to a hospital. “They will be isolated in the official tournament hotel itself and they will not be shifted to a hospital,” the source added.

Even if there is a vigorous debate on in international tennis, the organisers have also made it clear that the players flying in need not be vaccinated. “We have told the ATP that there will be no need for quarantine,” a source involved in the organising committee told this daily. “We are also clear that players will not need to be vaccinated to play in the event.” It’s in stark contrast to the Australian Open where the chief has gone on record to say that unvaccinated players will not be allowed inside the country. There will also be fans in the stands again, but the organisers will only allow fully vaccinated fans to watch the action “We are planning to have upto 500 double vaccinated fans every day.”

While the return of a top-tier tour event is good news for Indian players, who have been starved of action because of the pandemic, it remains to be seen what calibre of players will participate. Usually, top players prefer to not play in an event immediately after a Grand Slam. Apart from that, several of the top-50 confirm their participation by the first or second week of November. Considering two other tour events take place at the same time — Open Sud de France and Cordoba Open — it could be a challenge to attract the best of the available players.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tata Open Covid vaccination Covid 19
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp