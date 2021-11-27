Vaccination mandatory for fans not players at Tata Open

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The organisers of the Tata Open Maharashtra have guaranteed to the ATP that players coming to take part in the event won’t have to go through quarantine upon landing in India. That was one of the main reasons why the ATP 250 event has figured in the calendar for the 2022 season. The event begins in its usual slot of January 31, the week after the Australian Open.

Apart from that, the organisers have also assured the ATP that if a player tests positive during the course of the tournament, he will not be shifted to a hospital. “They will be isolated in the official tournament hotel itself and they will not be shifted to a hospital,” the source added.

Even if there is a vigorous debate on in international tennis, the organisers have also made it clear that the players flying in need not be vaccinated. “We have told the ATP that there will be no need for quarantine,” a source involved in the organising committee told this daily. “We are also clear that players will not need to be vaccinated to play in the event.” It’s in stark contrast to the Australian Open where the chief has gone on record to say that unvaccinated players will not be allowed inside the country. There will also be fans in the stands again, but the organisers will only allow fully vaccinated fans to watch the action “We are planning to have upto 500 double vaccinated fans every day.”

While the return of a top-tier tour event is good news for Indian players, who have been starved of action because of the pandemic, it remains to be seen what calibre of players will participate. Usually, top players prefer to not play in an event immediately after a Grand Slam. Apart from that, several of the top-50 confirm their participation by the first or second week of November. Considering two other tour events take place at the same time — Open Sud de France and Cordoba Open — it could be a challenge to attract the best of the available players.