Junior hockey goalkeeper Khushboo Khan caught between hope and despair

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bags were packed and they were supposed to depart for South Africa in less than 24 hours to take part in the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup. Buzzing with excitement, goalkeeper Khushboo Khan, like her teammates, was determined to make the outing memorable and change silver, she had won with the team in the 2018 Youth Olympics, to gold. What transpired in the next few hours, however, transformed this cheerful bunch of players into a dejected lot.



Given the situation in the Rainbow Nation due to the detection of a new coronavirus variant, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Friday decided to put the tournament, which was scheduled to begin on December 5, on hold. "I still can't believe what has happened. And it's not just me, everybody is disappointed," Khushboo told this daily from SAI centre in Bengaluru.



For many, the tournament is a gateway to a better life and also a platform to showcase talent and launch into the senior side. Khushboo is no different. The 18-year-old from Bhopal hails from a modest family with her father Shabbir Khan being an auto-rickshaw driver and part-time plumber and mother Mumtaz Bano a housewife. "Among the five siblings, I have the best chance of landing a government job through my on-field performances. I was banking on the Junior World Cup to get noticed by potential employers. I don't know what will happen now," she added.



Nationwide lockdown, which was imposed last year to counter the pandemic, had compounded the family's sufferings. Subsequent relaxations followed by a camp at the SAI centre gave Khushboo hope. The postponement, however, has once again made her jittery. "My father called me and tried to console me. He advised me not to let the postponement dishearten me and keep training."



Fortunately for them, their senior counterparts are with them. They have not only helped them prepare for the showpiece event but also counselled them to come to terms with the deferment. "We have worked on every aspect of the game leading up to the tournament. In the last few days, we had matches with the senior team. Even though we lost against them but the margin of defeat was enough to give us hope. As a goalkeeper, I was free to approach my senior counterparts — E Rajani and Savita Punia. Even after the postponement, they along with coaches and other support staff counselled us and lifted our mood."



The wait may get longer as immediately shifting the tournament to a new venue is not possible especially with the situation around the globe due to Covid-19. Khushboo, however, hopes that the FIH comes up with a solution soon keeping the sentiments of young players in mind.