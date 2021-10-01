STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jolly Rovers clinch title for eighth time

Jolly Rovers won the VAP Trophy for the eighth time. The trophies and awards were presented by Rupa Gurunath, president of TNCA, and VP Narasimhan, former treasurer of TNCA.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  An excellent display by the top-order, comprising B Sai Sudharsan (73), M Kaushik Gandhi (55), and Ankeet Bawane (67 not out), and penetrative bowling by B Aparajith (4/23) ensured a 45-run victory for Jolly Rovers against Vijay CC in the final of the 16th VAP Trophy (limited-overs tournament) at Chepauk. Due to rain, the start was delayed and the game was reduced to 33 overs per side.

Brief scores: At MAC: Jolly Rovers 254/4 in 33 ovs (B Sai Sudharsan 73, M Kaushik Gandhi 55, Ankeet Bawane 67 n.o) bt Vijay CC 209/8 in 33 ovs (M Mohammed 59 n.o, B Aparajith 4/23); Player of the final: B Aparajith; Player of the tournament: B Sai Sudharsan (494 runs in 7 matches).

Tamil Nadu women win
A display of 3/10 and 44 by captain C Shushaanthika came in handy for Tamil Nadu to thrash Jharkhand by six wickets in the BCCI women’s Under-19 limited-overs tournament held at Nagpur.
Brief scores: Jharkhand 77 in 24 ovs (C Shushaanthika 3/10) lost to Tamil Nadu 79/4 in 20.4 ovs (C Shushaanthika 44 n.o.).

Yadesh sets new mark
MS Yadesh Babu of SDAT (Dolphin), with a timing of 00:30.24, set a new mark in the 50 metres boys breaststroke event (Group 1) at the 37th sub-junior and 47th junior state aquatic championship held at  Aquatic Complex, Velachery. 

T Jashua Thomas of Balakrishna MHSS came second with 00:30.69, while Dhruva Anand of SDAT (Velachery) clocked 00:32.52 to bag the third spot.

Results: Boys: Group 1: 50m Breaststroke: 1. MS Yadesh Babu  SDAT (Dolphin) 00:30.24 (NMR), 2. T Jashua Thomas Balakrishna MHSS 00:30.69, 3.Dhruva Anand SDAT (Velachery) 00:32.52; 800m Freestyle: 1. Shyam Soundararajan ANSA Dubai 08:55.83 (NMR), 2 Sarvepalli Krishna Pranav (ORCA) 09:17.30, 3 Guna Balan SDAT Madurai 09:41.27; Group 3: 50m Breaststroke: 1. MS Nitheesh TDSA (Tirunelveli) 00:35.81 (NMR), 2. M Abdullah TSPA  00:39.90, 3. Y Arun Balakrishna 00:43.65. Group 4: 200m IM: 1. T Kabilan Life Spring 02:48:79 (NMR), 2. B Sudharsan  SDAT (Dolphin) 03:09:48, 3. K Mitesh SDAT (Dolphin) 03:11:27. Girls: Group 1: 400m IM: 1. Shakthi Balakrishnan Aqua Nation SA 05:18.12 (NMR), 2. PKRR Mahalakshmi Chettinad Vidhyashram 06:11.56, 3. SM Hidhayah Fouziah TDSA Tirunelveli 06:29.19; Group 3: 50m Backstroke: 1. Pramiti Gnanasekaran SDAT (ASP) 00:34:98, 2. Maria Winciya Balakrishna 00:38:48 and Nenya Vijayakumar Waves Swim 00:38:48.

Abhinandh in quarters
PB Abhinandh of Chennai Achievers defeated Abhinav of HTTA-Theni 11-3, 11-5, 11-8 in the boys Under-15 pre-quarterfinals event of the MSSTTA-Tamizhaga Table Tennis Association state meet.

