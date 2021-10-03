Random selection of referees and judges during Worlds: AIBA chief

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The McLaren Independent Investigation Report exposed some of the dirtiest secrets of the functioning of the international boxing association (AIBA) especially, during and before the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. One such damning report was on the referees and judges and their selection procedure just before a match. AIBA president Umar Kremlev, who initiated the probe under independent investigator Richard McLaren, is set to introduce major reforms as early as the men’s World Championships in Belgrade beginning October 24. Random selection and background checks of R&Js would be introduced and strict monitoring would be implemented to ensure transparency.

The 38-year-old Kremlev also said if fights were proven to be not fair, AIBA would try to find a solution. From getting back its recognition by the International Olympic Committee to ensuring fair fights, Kremlev reveals all during an e-mail interview.

What is the next step?

As announced earlier, AIBA asked Professor McLaren to conduct a broad investigation that includes previous years till the present time. In the meantime, the AIBA Disciplinary Committee will carefully review McLaren’s report and propose appropriate measures to be taken.

What action is expected against those charged with corruption?

I have no tolerance for such behaviour and we will look at every possible way to take action based on Professor McLaren’s findings. Where it can be proven fights were not fair, AIBA will do everything it can to remedy the situation.

After assuming office you had stressed on the need to make AIBA clean. Is this one of the steps?

AIBA’s primary goal is to protect boxers, to ensure that all fights are safe and judged fairly. And to ensure fairness now and in the future, we must not be afraid to learn the lessons of the past. That’s why we have engaged the best independent experts to investigate the issues of the past and to ensure our governance is fit for purpose.

Is this enough for IOC to give AIBA its recognition back?

That’s not something I can speculate about as this decision is not for AIBA. What I can say for certain is that we have engaged the best independent experts to investigate the issues of the past and to ensure our governance is fit for purpose. Bringing in independent expertise shows just how serious we are about building a better future for boxing. Our sport is as popular as ever and shows every day how much it can teach active young people. Now it is for AIBA to demonstrate we are capable of delivering fair fights at the heart of excellent events.

How will AIBA ensure there is no corruption among R&Js?

Already we have implemented a comprehensive package of reforms for the coming AIBA Boxing World Championships in Belgrade which starts on October 24 — from background checks to random selection during the competition — to ensure fair bouts. We will be carefully examining this report to do everything that depends on us to get full transparency.