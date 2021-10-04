STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

AIBA to ensure 'Fair Chance, Fair Fight' at World Boxing Championships

With less than one month until the men's World Boxing Championships begin in Belgrade, the AIBA has unveiled 'Fair Chance, Fair Fight' as the theme of the competitions.

Published: 04th October 2021 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Boxing

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With less than one month until the men's World Boxing Championships begin in Belgrade, the International Boxing Association (AIBA) has unveiled "Fair Chance, Fair Fight" as the theme of the competitions.

"Every boxer deserves a fair chance and a fair fight. We are fully committed to that principle, and we hope to demonstrate just how dedicated we are to keeping that at the core of our boxing events. It is critical to ensure a safe environment for all athletes, and especially for people in transition. I truly believe that by helping people in need we help society, at the same time as we develop boxing," AIBA President Umar Kremlev said in a statement.

In order to further support AIBA's belief that athletes' chances of winning need to be exclusively up to the level of their skill and the quality of their performance, a new selection criteria has been introduced for referees and judges. No part selection process is being left up to the discretion of a single person, a random element has been added to safeguard the participants from attempts at competition manipulation.

Additional candidate background checks will be carried out by the team of Professor Richard McLaren, an independent expert, appointed by AIBA earlier in the year to conduct an investigation into the organisation's past sporting integrity issues. Beyond that, competition officials will be undergoing further training prior to Belgrade Championships, including but not limited to a module on enhanced ethics and behavioural provisions.

"We owe it to all our athletes to do everything in our power to secure a safe, controlled, and fair environment for them to demonstrate the results of years of training. Their job is to put on a fight in the ring, our job is to make sure it is judged and assessed fairly. Therefore our officials have to be trusted with taking good care of our boxers and their winning chances," AIBA secretary general Istvan Kovacs said.

In order to secure a clean and doping-free Championships, rigorous testing will be conducted throughout the event, doubling the number of tests that were carried out at the previous World Championships.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIBA World Boxing Championships International Boxing Association
India Matters
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo | AFP)
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg USD 6 bn, position drop in billionaire list: Report
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Centre announces probe into Pandora Papers as top businessmen, celebrities appear in list
Representational Image. (File Photo)
New drug Molnupiravir raises hope for mild Covid-19 cases
Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp