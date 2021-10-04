STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hockey domestic season starts with inaugural sub-junior academy national championship

Published: 04th October 2021 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Hockey Stick

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: A total of 24 teams will vie for top honours at the inaugural sub junior academy national championship, marking the start of domestic hockey season in the country.

The event began in Bhopal on Monday.

After six days of pool matches, the quarterfinals will be played on October 10, the semifinals on October 12 and medal matches on October 13.

The participating teams include Berar Hockey Academy (Vidarbha) Amravati, Naval Tata Hockey Academy - Jamshedpur and Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre in Pool A.

The Pool B features Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta, Namdhari XI, Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy.

Pool C features Cheema Hockey Academy, Mumbai Schools Sports Association, Raja Karan Hockey Academy and Pool D has Citizen Hockey XI, Mata Sahib Kaur Hockey Academy Jarkhar - Ludhiana and Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy.

Pool E includes Dhyan Chand Hockey Academy, Markandeshwar Hockey Academy, SAI- Academy and Pool F featurse Ghumanhera Riser's Academy, Malwa Hockey Academy Hanumangarh and SGPC Hockey Academy.

Pool G will include HAR Hockey Academy, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy while Pool H will see HIM Academy, Jai Bharat Hockey Academy and Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy vie for honours.

