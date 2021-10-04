Manu Bhaker continues to shine as India go top in Junior World Championships

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After an underwhelming performance during the Tokyo Olympics, Manu Bhaker is back to winning ways yet again.

After clinching individual gold (10m air pistol junior women) in the ongoing ISSF Junior World Championships on Thursday, the pistol shooter added two more gold medals (team events) on Saturday.

She first combined with Sarabjot Singh to win the top prize in the pistol mixed team event.

Later, she repeated the feat in the air pistol women’s team event alongside Rhythm Sangwan and Shikha Narwal.

The men’s air pistol team comprising Naveen, Sarabjot and Shiva Narwal also clinched gold.

This is a big shot in the arm for youngster Manu, who had faced plenty of scrutiny after a subdued show during the Olympics.

Her ability to quickly recover after the biggest disappointment of her young career could bode well in senior competitions in future.

Earlier in the day, the junior men’s 10m air rifle team — Dhanush Srikanth, Rajpreet Singh and Paarth Makhija — had also returned with a gold medal. They beat USA shooters in the final.

In the women’s 10m air rifle event, Nisha Kanwar, Zeena Khitta and Atmika Gupta topped the first part of the qualification round and eased into the gold-medal match.

However, they were outgunned by Hungarian trio of Eszter Mezaros, Eszter Denes and Lea Horvath.

Atmika had earlier teamed up with Rajpreet to win silver in the 10m air rifle mixed team event.

After a fruitful day, India now sit on top of the standings with six gold, six silver and two bronze medals. USA sit second.