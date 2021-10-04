STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sahdev Yadav elected as Indian Weightlifting Federation president

Sahdev Yadav was on Monday unanimously elected as president of the Indian Weightlifting Federation for a four-year term.

By PTI

NOIDA: Veteran sports administrator Sahdev Yadav was on Monday unanimously elected as president of the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWF) for a four-year term.

Anand Gowde was elected as secretary general of the federation and Naresh Sharma the treasurer during the electoral congress Annual General Council Meeting at a city Hotel.

A total of 10 vice presidents, four joint secretaries and seven executive committee members were also elected.

The elections were conducted by Returning Officer Narinder Paul Kaushik, Judicial Officer (Retd.), Delhi District Courts.

Rakesh Gupta, joint secretary, Indian Olympic Association was present as the IOA observer.

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu had won India's first ever Olympic medal during the Tokyo Games when she claimed a silver in the 49kg category.

