STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Poor show at Tokyo: BFI review over, more changes in women’s coaching staff expected   

The euphoria of record participation gave way to disappointment. Lovlina Borgohain’s bronze managed to heal the wound of failure after a few big names faltered.

Published: 05th October 2021 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

The 2020 Tokyo Games was a big reality check for Indian boxing. Even though the country had a record number of participants (9), only one was good enough to win a medal.

The euphoria of record participation gave way to disappointment. Lovlina Borgohain’s bronze managed to heal the wound of failure after a few big names faltered.

Even though the performance was not as dire as shooting, a sport where many were tipped to shine, the overall standard was not up to the mark, especially in the men’s section.

With less than three weeks left for the men’s World Championships (October 24 -November 6) to commence, the dates for the national camp is yet to be decided.

The coaches and players are jittery and hoped it would begin soon.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) is expected to bring in some changes to the system.

If officials are to be believed, the BFI has reviewed its Olympic performance and accordingly, sent a proposal to the Sports Authority of India for approval that they say would usher in ‘refreshing changes’. 

The coaching system is likely to see some changes as well, especially in the women’s section.

High-performance director Raffaele Bergamasco, who was visibly miffed at being given a short contract, has already left the country.

He sought clarification but could not get any from either BFI or SAI. Chief national coach Mohammed Ali Qamar’s position, too, seems a little shaky. Some find this surprising because the country had won the aforementioned medal in the women’s section.

In the men’s side, high-performance director Santiago Nieva has accepted the short contract and is ready to train the boxers, who have been selected for the World Championships.

Though the marquee event is starting on October 24, the national camp is yet to be sanctioned.

CA Kuttappa, men’s chief national coach, is also in the dark about his immediate future. But there are indications from top BFI officials that he is expected to continue.  

The BFI is also trying to bring in additional support staff including physios and trainers but the emphasis would be given to the sub-junior and junior programme. According to an official, even the coaching system would see a major overhaul. 

The BFI and SAI are expected to advertise for four foreign high-performance directors for men and women in both senior and juniors. To make communication easier, the BFI wants all the interested candidates to be able to communicate in English. According to an official, communicating with boxers is crucial.

Full story: newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lovlina Borgohain Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Boxing Federation of India
India Matters
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo | AFP)
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg USD 6 bn, position drop in billionaire list: Report
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Centre announces probe into Pandora Papers as top businessmen, celebrities appear in list
Representational Image. (File Photo)
New drug Molnupiravir raises hope for mild Covid-19 cases
Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp