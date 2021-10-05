STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Satwik & Chirag off to Euro tour sans Boe

Without Dane to guide doubles players, they are practising under chief coach Gopichand and other coaches.
 

Published: 05th October 2021 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (L) and Chirag Shetty

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (L) and Chirag Shetty (File Photo)

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

Even though they suffered an early exit, the badminton pair of Satwiksairaj  Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty was one of the standouts from India's perspective during the Olympics. The young guns couldn't return home with a medal,  but they came back richer as players, adding to their ever-growing reputation. Now, they have a few big months ahead. However, they will have to manage without doubles head coach Mathias Boe, whose contract ended after the aforementioned Games.

"His contract was until the Olympics. We'll have talks with SAI and try to get him back. Based on what Satwik and Chirag have done under his guidance, we feel he should be the coach again. We'll try to sort this as soon as possible," Ajay Singhania, BAI general secretary, said.

Boe had been roped in earlier this year under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme to guide the doubles players. In Boe's absence, Satwik and Chirag, part of the upcoming Thomas and Uber Cup, has been training under the guidance of national chief coach Pullela Gopichand, Indonesian coach Dwi Kristiawan and other Indian coaches. Soon after the Thomas Cup, scheduled to be held from October 9 to 17, they will be taking part in the Denmark Open (Oct 19-24) and then the French Open (Oct 26-31).

The duo was initially supposed to return for the recently-concluded Sudirman Cup but had to pull out at the last minute due to an illness for Chirag. Satwik revealed that he had a minor thumb injury before that. Having returned to training recently, they are geared up for the busy schedule ahead. "We started training recently. We have the Thomas Cup, Denmark Open and the French Open this month. The big tournament is the World Championships in December. So our focus is on that," Chirag said.

Even though Boe is not around, Satwik is positive, having worked with Gopichand. He's also happy to see other doubles players stepping up. "Gopi (Pullela Gopichand) sir, along with other Indian coaches, have been guiding us very closely.  The upcoming doubles players are also doing quite well. We are getting good enough practice. Now, we have four, five pairs who are doing well. Before we just had two pairs," he said.

The duo, Saina Nehwal and four other players and coach Arun Vishnu were scheduled to depart for Aarhus (Denmark) early in the morning (Tuesday). A 21-member team consisting of 12 players, three coaches and five support staff and a team manager will be reaching Aarhus from Finland. Five members, including two players (Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Joly), are expected to depart on Tuesday.

The pair of Gayatri and Treesa had recently finished runners-up in the Polish International. The team also comprises youngsters like Dhruv Kapila, MR Arjun, Tanisha Crasto and Rutuparna Panda. Coach Arun is happy that the youngsters are getting the chance to compete at the top level. "We have done our homework. I'm happy with the bench strength (doubles). This event is massive for the young players. With more exposure events like this, they are bound to become better," he said.

The men's team has been clubbed alongside China, Tahiti and Netherlands in Group C. The women's team will be up against Thailand, Scotland and Spain in Group B.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satwiksairaj  Rankireddy Chirag Shetty
India Matters
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo | AFP)
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg USD 6 bn, position drop in billionaire list: Report
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Centre announces probe into Pandora Papers as top businessmen, celebrities appear in list
Representational Image. (File Photo)
New drug Molnupiravir raises hope for mild Covid-19 cases
Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp