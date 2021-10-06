STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Now, England opt out of Junior Hockey World Cup citing COVID worries

The Junior World Cup, scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar from November 24, is fast losing sheen.

Published: 06th October 2021 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Hockey Stick

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Junior World Cup, scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar from November 24, is fast losing sheen. On Monday, England withdrew from the tournament citing Covid-19.

“England Hockey has informed the International Hockey Federation (FIH) of its decision to unfortunately withdraw from the upcoming Men’s Junior World Cup,” they said on their website.

“The event is due to take place in Bhubaneswar from November 24 to December 5, but with a number of Covid-related concerns in place, and with player and staff well-being in mind, it has become untenable for our team to participate. We note that on Friday the Indian government announced a mandatory ten-day quarantine for all UK nationals. 

“Our decision sits alongside the recent decisions made by the Australia and New Zealand hockey federations in relation to their withdrawal from the men’s/women’s junior World Cups.” 

They are three of the leading sides in the sport and while the show will go on without them, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) may have to consider the integrity of the World Cup if more sides follow the way of Australia, New Zealand and England.

For the time being, however, there are no plans to push the tournament back. As the world body is confident that all the other teams will play, there has been no need to have a discussion on those lines. 

Meanwhile, the local organising committee will decide on the exact number of Covid-related measures in place after Durga Puja.

The festival ends on October 15 and if there’s a visible uptick in new Covid-19 cases post that, the entirety of the tournament could be out of bounds for spectators.

The hope, at least for the time being, is that there could be roughly 25-35% of fans for the matches.

However, that depends on the prevailing Covid-19 cases around the third week of November. There is also a decision to be taken with respect to allowing media on site.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Modi@20: New India’s Destiny Maker
This photograph illustration shows the logo of Pandora Papers. (Photo | AFP)
Get our money back! Swift action needed on the Pandora Papers
Illustration: Amit Bandre
10 students per class in lower primary sections in Kerala schools
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Registration renewal of old cars to cost a bomb from 2022 April

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp