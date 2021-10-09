STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shuttlers eye good show

Having suffered a drubbing at the Sudirman Cup in Finland last week, the players will look for an immediate lift. 

Published: 09th October 2021 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

AARHUS(DENMARK) :  The onus will be on the likes of Saina Nehwal and the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty  for the country to do well at the Thomas and Uber Cup, beginning Saturday. Having suffered a drubbing at the Sudirman Cup in Finland last week, the players will look for an immediate lift. 

In the Thomas Cup, they are in Group C with China, Netherlands and Tahiti. In the Uber Cup, the women have been drawn with Thailand, Spain and Scotland in Group B . While the men’s team will open against Netherlands, women’s side will face Spain in their tournament opener. Both ties will be played on Sunday.

The 10-member men’s team comprises four singles players and three doubles pairs. Alongside B Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma and Kiran George are also in the team, In the doubles, Chirag and  Satwik, Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun and Krishna Prasad and Vishnu Vardhan are the pairs. Chirag believes India has a chance of winning a medal.

