STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Rise of Rupal: Hunger strike to fastest female quarter-miler in National meet

The 16-year-old athlete from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh not only registered her personal best but was also the fastest among all female participants.

Published: 12th October 2021 11:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 11:51 PM   |  A+A-

Athlete Rupal Chaudhary

By Firoz Mirza 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It can safely be said that Rupal Chaudhary's tryst with 400m destiny started with a hunger strike. The promising journey, that has been creating ripples in the domestic circuit in the last two years, would not have started if not for that hunger strike in 2017. It was a mark of protest for denying her to pursue athletics as a profession.

"I always wanted to be an athlete and shared my ambition with my father Omvir Singh in 2016. He promised to take me to Kailash Prakash Stadium in Meerut after I pass my class IX final examination. However, the venue is around 18km from my village Shahpur Jainpur. Being a small-time farmer, he found it difficult to keep his words. But I sat on a hunger strike for three days after which my mother Mamta chided him which forced him to take me to the stadium," Rupal told this daily.

Four years on, Rupal is seen as one of the promising 400m runners who can replace some struggling seniors. On Tuesday she emerged the fastest female quarter-miler at the 3rd National Open 400m Championships at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi by clocking 53.73 seconds in the girls' under-18 category. This in a year where top female quarter-milers had been struggling to go below 54sec. The 16-year-old athlete from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh not only registered her personal best but was also the fastest among all female participants including the senior women wherein her statemate Vandana Sharma bagged gold by clocking 55.01 seconds. 

To put this in perspective, Bengaluru girl Priya Mohan ran the fastest 400m this year with a timing of 52.77s at the World junior athletics championships, while the senior national record is against Hima Das's name who clocked 50.79s at last Asian Games.

Earlier, Rupal cleared the trials in Meerut and progressed by leaps and bounds to ensure her family supports her despite the financial constraints. However, it all began after the coach, Vishal Saxena, did a major tweak and asked Rupal to run 400m instead of 100m. "Coach sir advised me to run 400m. I must say his advice worked wonders for me," added the quarter-miler.

Rupal's previous best of 55.37 seconds came at the National Junior Athletics Championships in Guntur in 2019. She had also broken the 33-year-old state record at the UP Athletics Championship in the same year. Rupal's consistency earned her a place in the junior national camp in Patiala last year before the nationwide lockdown. She returned home after two months as she was scheduled to take class XI examinations. She was also picked in the World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi held in August but couldn't compete due to lack of preparations and ankle injury.

Speaking on her future plans, the athlete said, "A lot of international competitions are coming up and I hope this performance will help me find a place in the national squad. The plan is to compete in as many events as possible to get the requisite experience. Besides, I would like to work on my strength and speed. Endurance is there and it helped me here in setting up my personal best but if I can improve my strength and speed, I can easily breach the national record of 53.14 seconds (Jisna Mathew) in U-18 age group."

Ayush fastest male

Meanwhile, Ayush Dabas from Haryana clocked 46.86 seconds in the men's section to emerge the fastest male quarter-miler in the event. Tamil Nadu's Surendar S Selvamani clocked 47.76 seconds and Harpreet Singh Gill from Punjab completed the lap in 48.13 seconds to finish second and third respectively.

Select results (finals)

Men: 1. Ayush Dabas (Haryana) 46.86 seconds; 2. Surendar S Selvamani (Tamil Nadu) 47.76; 3. Harpreet Singh Gill (Punjab) 48.13.
Women: 1. Vandana Sharma (Uttar Pradesh) 55.01 seconds; 2. Smruthimol Rajendran (Kerala) 55.75; 3. Khamosh Bai Gurjar (Rajasthan) 1:04.57.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupal Chaudhary National Open athletics championships Ayush Dabas
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp