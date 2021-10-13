STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sprinter Hima Das tests positive for COVID-19

Published: 13th October 2021

Ace sprinter Hima Das (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ace Indian sprinter Hima Das, who is making a comeback from a hamstring injury, on Wednesday revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19 but is stable in isolation.

Das, 21, reported to the national camp at National Institute of Sport (NIS) in Patiala recently.

"I would like to inform everyone that I have been tested positive for Covid-19. I am stable and at the moment in isolation. I look forward to utilising this time to recover and come back stronger than before," Das tweeted. A gentle reminder for everyone to stay safe and wear mask," she said on Twitter.

Das could not make the cut for the Tokyo Olympics after missing the 200m qualification mark of 22.80s as she clocked 23.21s in the Federation Cup in March this year.

The hamstring tear later spoilt her Olympic qualification chances in the Nationals as well.

Das had become the first Indian sprinter to win a world title when she triumphed in the 400m event of the World U-20 Championships in 2018, clocking 51.46.

