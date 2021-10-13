Uber Cup 2021: India shuttlers enter last 8

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Young women shuttlers put up impressive performances yet again to help India book Uber Cup quarterfinals berth with one tie in hand.

In the absence of Saina Nehwal, who was forced to retire midway due to an injury in the opening Group B match against Spain, Aditi Bhatt, Tasnim Mir (both singles), Tanisha Crasto/Rutaparna Panda (doubles) and Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand (doubles) posted wins against Scotland in Aarhus (Denmark), on Tuesday. However, India got off to a difficult start as Malvika Bansod, first to take the court, lost 13-21, 9-21 against the experienced Kristy Gilmour.