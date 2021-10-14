STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Hockey India Senior Women National Championship to be held in Jhansi from Oct 21

After six days of group matches, the quarterfinals will be played on October 27, the semifinals on October 29 and the medal matches on Oct 30.

Published: 14th October 2021 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

Hockey Stick

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The 11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship will be held in Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh from October 21 to 30 with 28 teams taking part in the tournament.

The championship will provide a platform for the domestic players to showcase their talent.

The 28 participating teams will be divided into eight groups. The group winners will qualify for the quarterfinals.

After six days of group matches, the quarterfinals will be played on October 27, the semifinals on October 29 and the medal matches the next day.

Apart from several SOPs laid out by Hockey India, each and every athlete, coaches, technical officials participating in the championship would need to submit a negative COVID RT-PCR test report on arrival in Jhansi with the test taken within 48 hours prior to their departure from their respective bases.

Further, all the athletes and officials need to have the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile devices.

They must also follow physical distancing measures at all locations, except athletes on the field.

A COVID-19 task force will also be constituted by the organising committee to ensure the implementation of the protocols issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the state government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hockey India Hockey Senior Womens National Championship Hockey National Championship
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp